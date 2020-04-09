The opportunities that lie ahead for the a post-lockdown South Africa

Bongani speaks to Alan Knott-Craig Tech entrepreneur



Hope can be found even in the darkest of times. Tech entrepreneur Alan Knott-Craig has written a piece in his website about how South Africa might just be the best place to be in during this global pandemic. He argues that because of the country's mandatory BCG vaccination policy, we may just be less affected than many countries in the world. But Alan also makes a case for the opportunities that are being presented for a post-lockdown South Africa.