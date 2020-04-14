The blueprint to ending South Africa's lockdown

Bongani speaks to Shabir Madhi Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University
Thursday 26 March, was a turning point for South Africa. This was the first day of the country's lockdown. The percentage of new cases started to decline as the number of tests were conducted increased. Professor Salim Abdool Karim also said that the lockdown also curtailed community transmission and has bought government time to be
proactive and flatten the curve.
But according to health and economy experts, a protracted lockdown will not necessarily rid the country of Covid-19, but it will result in unacceptably high health and economic consequences.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.