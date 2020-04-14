The blueprint to ending South Africa's lockdown

Bongani speaks to Shabir Madhi Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University



Thursday 26 March, was a turning point for South Africa. This was the first day of the country's lockdown. The percentage of new cases started to decline as the number of tests were conducted increased. Professor Salim Abdool Karim also said that the lockdown also curtailed community transmission and has bought government time to be

proactive and flatten the curve.



But according to health and economy experts, a protracted lockdown will not necessarily rid the country of Covid-19, but it will result in unacceptably high health and economic consequences.