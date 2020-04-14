Confusion over the temporary employee relief scheme

Bongani speaks to Michael Yeates Director in the Employment Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr



The National lockdown has been extended by a further 2 weeks, but according to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, there seems to be a great deal of confusion around the new Covid-19 temporary employee/employer relief scheme, otherwise known as C19 TERS, and confusion on who can apply for the benefit.