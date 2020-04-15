Governments overstepped political & ideological boundaries in the free markets?

Bongani speaks to Brett Hamilton Corporate Finance Visiting Lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.



While the South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis point, and National Treasury looking to global financial institutions for a bailout, South Africa’s state of national disaster have curtailed the free market and blurred the lines between business, government and society, raising the question of how their roles and responsibilities might shift in a new, post-pandemic social contract.



Policymakers are confronted with an unprecedented, and impossible, trade-off between public health and economic growth. An argument has been made that governments have overstepped their political and ideological boundaries, while businesses haves embraced the stakeholder.