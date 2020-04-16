Trump plans to withhold funds to who & impact on Africa

Bongani speaks to John Stremlau Visiting Professor of International Relations at Wits University.



The World Health Organization has questioned the timing of US President Donald Trump’s announcement to hold funding to the global organization. Trump announced on Tuesday that the U.S. will suspend funding to WHO while it reviews the agency’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering

up” the spread of the coronavirus in China. The body has turned to the international community for assistance.