How businesses should deal with operations when a staff member tests positive

Bongani speaks to Kate Collier Health & Safety specialist and Partner at Webber Wentzel



More and more businesses are confirming positive cases within their staff members and thus had to suspend business operations or close off sections of their business. These include Mediclinic Morningside, Netcare hospitals, City Power has also recorded its first case, and Dischem at the Blu Bird shopping centre. How should businesses, especially those that do business with the general public, handle operations when there is a confirmed case?