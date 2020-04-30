UN Children's Fund (Unicef) partner up to ensure learning during lockdown

Bongani speaks to Maps Maponyane Actor, television personality & Unicef advocate
Leading platform for short-form mobile video, TikTok, has partnered with UNICEF SA to launch the #Love2Learn campaign, inviting learners, parents and teachers to share their home-learning setup and experiences with the platform’s global community. Users can share advice on how to keep up with reading and course-work while at home, as well as share their tips for learning at home. Actor and tv personality, Maps Maponyane, is the UNICEF Advocate, and he joins us on the line to tell us more
Guest: Mzwakhe Mntambo Director at Burgess PlumbingLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Teboho Maruping Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund
Will employees get paid this morning on the end of the month and the end of weeks of confusion over the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme. The UIF says it has processed close to R4 billion claims and urging employers to apply for their employeess. From tomorrow, the country will move down to Level 4 lockdown restrictions.
Bongani speaks to Noncedo Madubedube General-Secretary of Equal Education.
The Department of Education has outlined plans to re-open schools, placing the 6th of May as the date for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to class. Plans include limiting the number of learners in classrooms to 40, screening and deep cleansing classes, masks for learners, 400 mobile classrooms.
However more than 4000 schools still use pit latrines, while and some without sanitation, raising concern from Equal Education. The Department of Basic Education was meant to host a briefing detailing the reopening of schools. But this briefing has been postponed.
Guest: Glenda Moore Bryanston Organic & Natural MarketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Dr David Masondo Deputy Finance Minister.
Over the past week, National Treasury and President Cyril Ramaphosa have announced combined fiscal policy measures of over 800 billion rand, 10% of GDP, to aid the country's Covid-19 relief measures. The South African Reserve Bank also unveiled monetary policy measures worth 500 billion rand, including R250 million loan from the United States. Worldwide, COVID-19 has left the world in a possible recession, and according to the SA Reserve Bank, our economy will shrink by 6.1% in 2020 and there’ll be a loss of 370,000 jobs.
Bongani speaks to Magauta Mphahlele Consumer Goods and Services Ombud
If you had a booked a flight, holiday, hired furniture for your wedding, companies are not giving you back your money, but vouchers for you to use at a later stage when the restrictions have been lifted. But what happens should the business not survive the lockdown and COVID-19? You may be left with a voucher that you cannot use or is
there some other form of recourse?
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren Deputy Director for Virology at the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.
Last night, Minister Zweli Mkhize hosted a technical briefing on government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as the country moves to gradually reopen the economy. He was joined by the Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial Health MECs, senior officials in the Department of Health, and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The technical briefing focused on how provinces are responding to the outbreak, and the modelling and conversations happening in government as the country moves towards the peak of the outbreak, and also faces the need to manage the outbreak as the country's lockdown is gradually relaxed.
Bongani speaks to Lloyd Phillips City of Johannesburg MMC for Economic Development
Yesterday was the final day for phase 2 of permit applications for informal traders and spaza shop owners. We received a call from Siphiwe, who was trying to get a permit at the
Soweto Empowerment Zone. He said that the queues were long, and there were people trying overtake those who had already signed up to apply for permits.
According to the City of Johannesburg, Siphiwe did not qualify for a permit, as he is neither a spaza shop owner or an informal trader - He delivers food. But how many others were in Siphiwe's position during this process? To get more clarity, we are now joined by the Joburg MMC for Economic Development, Lloyd Phillips.