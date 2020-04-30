Survivor of domestic violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Survivor of domestic violence

Survivor of domestic violence

Bongani speaks to Nthabiseng Dikgale Domestic violence survivor

Last year, Nthabiseng Dikgale called us out of fear that her abusive husband, who was in jail, was still threatening her life. She received national attention after being brutalised by her husband. Nthabiseng's estranged husband is now out on bail. She fears for her life
because the partner is not sticking to the bail conditions and lockdown regulations. The lockdown regulations also mean that the court case has been postponed...



Small Business Shoutout: Burgess Plumbing

30 April 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Mzwakhe Mntambo Director at Burgess Plumbing

What's Viral - Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Clarity on ongoing UIF issues

30 April 2020 7:36 AM

Bongani speaks to Teboho Maruping Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

Will employees get paid this morning on the end of the month and the end of weeks of confusion over the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme. The UIF says it has processed close to R4 billion claims and urging employers to apply for their employeess. From tomorrow, the country will move down to Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

What needs to be in place for schools to reopen?

30 April 2020 7:14 AM

Bongani speaks to Noncedo Madubedube General-Secretary of Equal Education.

The Department of Education has outlined plans to re-open schools, placing the 6th of May as the date for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to class. Plans include limiting the number of learners in classrooms to 40, screening and deep cleansing classes, masks for learners, 400 mobile classrooms.

However more than 4000 schools still use pit latrines, while and some without sanitation, raising concern from Equal Education. The Department of Basic Education was meant to host a briefing detailing the reopening of schools. But this briefing has been postponed.

Small Business Shoutout: Bryanston Organic & Natural Market

29 April 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Glenda Moore Bryanston Organic & Natural Market

Economic relief for country's Covid-19 gradually reopening economy

29 April 2020 8:32 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr David Masondo Deputy Finance Minister.

Over the past week, National Treasury and President Cyril Ramaphosa have announced combined fiscal policy measures of over 800 billion rand, 10% of GDP, to aid the country's Covid-19 relief measures. The South African Reserve Bank also unveiled monetary policy measures worth 500 billion rand, including R250 million loan from the United States. Worldwide, COVID-19 has left the world in a possible recession, and according to the SA Reserve Bank, our economy will shrink by 6.1% in 2020 and there'll be a loss of 370,000 jobs.

COVID-19 event cancellations

29 April 2020 7:59 AM

Bongani speaks to Magauta Mphahlele Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

If you had a booked a flight, holiday, hired furniture for your wedding, companies are not giving you back your money, but vouchers for you to use at a later stage when the restrictions have been lifted. But what happens should the business not survive the lockdown and COVID-19? You may be left with a voucher that you cannot use or is
there some other form of recourse?

What's Viral - Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan

29 April 2020 7:58 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Update on South Africa's efforts to curb Covid-19 outbreak

29 April 2020 7:29 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren Deputy Director for Virology at the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.

Last night, Minister Zweli Mkhize hosted a technical briefing on government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as the country moves to gradually reopen the economy. He was joined by the Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial Health MECs, senior officials in the Department of Health, and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The technical briefing focused on how provinces are responding to the outbreak, and the modelling and conversations happening in government as the country moves towards the peak of the outbreak, and also faces the need to manage the outbreak as the country's lockdown is gradually relaxed.

Feedback on informal traders or spaza shop permit application process

29 April 2020 7:20 AM

Bongani speaks to Lloyd Phillips City of Johannesburg MMC for Economic Development

Yesterday was the final day for phase 2 of permit applications for informal traders and spaza shop owners. We received a call from Siphiwe, who was trying to get a permit at the
Soweto Empowerment Zone. He said that the queues were long, and there were people trying overtake those who had already signed up to apply for permits.

According to the City of Johannesburg, Siphiwe did not qualify for a permit, as he is neither a spaza shop owner or an informal trader - He delivers food. But how many others were in Siphiwe's position during this process? To get more clarity, we are now joined by the Joburg MMC for Economic Development, Lloyd Phillips.

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

