Update on South Africa's efforts to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Bongani speaks to Lloyd Phillips City of Johannesburg MMC for Economic Development



Yesterday was the final day for phase 2 of permit applications for informal traders and spaza shop owners. We received a call from Siphiwe, who was trying to get a permit at the

Soweto Empowerment Zone. He said that the queues were long, and there were people trying overtake those who had already signed up to apply for permits.



According to the City of Johannesburg, Siphiwe did not qualify for a permit, as he is neither a spaza shop owner or an informal trader - He delivers food. But how many others were in Siphiwe's position during this process? To get more clarity, we are now joined by the Joburg MMC for Economic Development, Lloyd Phillips.

