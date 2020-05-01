What’s Viral - Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo - SAPS National Spokesperson on whether you need a permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down
Guest: Jenni Gillies Owner of Phefumula Country Retreat
Bongani speaks to Dion Chang Founder of Flux Trends
The Covid-19 pandemic has put companies out of business, employees out of work, and transitioned the workforce online, employment trends have rapidly shifted.
Covid-19 has created what Time magazine called "the world's largest work-from-home experiment. It has also created new opportunities, new ways of being and post Covid-
19, we may have to adjust to a new normal. What are some of the trends that have popped up since the breakout?
Bongani speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi General-Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions
Thirty five days of lockdown have passed, as we usher in level 4 restrictions and risk-adjusted opening of the economy. 1.5 million workers expected to get back to work. Unions have since the 1980s been active in the politics of resistance and fighting for workers
rights, but COVID-19 presents new challenges for the workforce both in terms of health safety and the looming jobs bloodbath. What is the role of unions in times of crisis?
Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)
A final decision has been made about when schools will re-open. Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to school on the 1st June. Senior management in schools and the Department of Basic Education will return to work next week, while teachers will return to school on 18
May. But are schools ready to open?
Unions met with the Minister earlier this month for consultation and we are now joined by Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa
Guest: Mzwakhe Mntambo Director at Burgess Plumbing
Bongani speaks to Teboho Maruping Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund
Will employees get paid this morning on the end of the month and the end of weeks of confusion over the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme. The UIF says it has processed close to R4 billion claims and urging employers to apply for their employeess. From tomorrow, the country will move down to Level 4 lockdown restrictions.
Bongani speaks to Noncedo Madubedube General-Secretary of Equal Education.
The Department of Education has outlined plans to re-open schools, placing the 6th of May as the date for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to class. Plans include limiting the number of learners in classrooms to 40, screening and deep cleansing classes, masks for learners, 400 mobile classrooms.
However more than 4000 schools still use pit latrines, while and some without sanitation, raising concern from Equal Education. The Department of Basic Education was meant to host a briefing detailing the reopening of schools. But this briefing has been postponed.