How Covid-19 is affecting employment trends and how we work

Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Susan Scott - Author at ...
Bonne De Bod
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
How Covid-19 is affecting employment trends and how we work

Bongani speaks to Dion Chang Founder of Flux Trends

The Covid-19 pandemic has put companies out of business, employees out of work, and transitioned the workforce online, employment trends have rapidly shifted.

Covid-19 has created what Time magazine called "the world's largest work-from-home experiment. It has also created new opportunities, new ways of being and post Covid-
19, we may have to adjust to a new normal. What are some of the trends that have popped up since the breakout?



Permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

1 May 2020 9:17 AM

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo - SAPS National Spokesperson on whether you need a permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

Small Business Shoutout: Phefumula Country Retreat

1 May 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Jenni Gillies Owner of Phefumula Country Retreat

What’s Viral - Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised

1 May 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Protection of workers during Covid-19 and the impact of reopening economy

1 May 2020 7:42 AM

Bongani speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi General-Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions

Thirty five days of lockdown have passed, as we usher in level 4 restrictions and risk-adjusted opening of the economy. 1.5 million workers expected to get back to work. Unions have since the 1980s been active in the politics of resistance and fighting for workers
rights, but COVID-19 presents new challenges for the workforce both in terms of health safety and the looming jobs bloodbath. What is the role of unions in times of crisis?

Response to Basic Education briefing on reopening of schools

1 May 2020 7:23 AM

Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)

A final decision has been made about when schools will re-open. Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to school on the 1st June. Senior management in schools and the Department of Basic Education will return to work next week, while teachers will return to school on 18
May. But are schools ready to open?

Unions met with the Minister earlier this month for consultation and we are now joined by Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa

Small Business Shoutout: Burgess Plumbing

30 April 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Mzwakhe Mntambo Director at Burgess Plumbing

What’s Viral - Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Clarity on ongoing UIF issues

30 April 2020 7:36 AM

Bongani speaks to Teboho Maruping Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

Will employees get paid this morning on the end of the month and the end of weeks of confusion over the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme. The UIF says it has processed close to R4 billion claims and urging employers to apply for their employeess. From tomorrow, the country will move down to Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

What needs to be in place for schools to reopen?

30 April 2020 7:14 AM

Bongani speaks to Noncedo Madubedube General-Secretary of Equal Education.

The Department of Education has outlined plans to re-open schools, placing the 6th of May as the date for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to class. Plans include limiting the number of learners in classrooms to 40, screening and deep cleansing classes, masks for learners, 400 mobile classrooms.

However more than 4000 schools still use pit latrines, while and some without sanitation, raising concern from Equal Education. The Department of Basic Education was meant to host a briefing detailing the reopening of schools. But this briefing has been postponed.

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

