Protection of workers during Covid-19 and the impact of reopening economy

Bongani speaks to Noncedo Madubedube General-Secretary of Equal Education.



The Department of Education has outlined plans to re-open schools, placing the 6th of May as the date for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to class. Plans include limiting the number of learners in classrooms to 40, screening and deep cleansing classes, masks for learners, 400 mobile classrooms.



However more than 4000 schools still use pit latrines, while and some without sanitation, raising concern from Equal Education. The Department of Basic Education was meant to host a briefing detailing the reopening of schools. But this briefing has been postponed.

