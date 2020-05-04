What’s Viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:13
Update on Absa's payment relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Bongiwe Gangeni - Deputy Chief Executive for Absa Retail and Relationship Banking
Today at 08:48
Gautrain resumes bus and train operations
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Kesagee Nayager - Gautrain Spokesperson
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: GET TITLE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Covid-19 provincial focus: Western Cape

4 May 2020 7:36 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Nomafrench Mbombo Western Cape MEC for Health

As the country moves to level 4 regulations, we will put the spotlight on the country's provinces, tracking what provincial health provinces are doing to flatten the curve and the spread of Covid-19 in each province. The Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng in the number of COVID-19 infections, with cases sitting at just over 3000, making the province the epicentre of the virus.

More than 2000 people have infected, with 56 reported deaths. The Western Cape was also a spectacle when runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contradiction of social distancing regulations. The province has projected 80 000 confirmed symptomatic cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

1 May 2020 9:17 AM

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo - SAPS National Spokesperson on whether you need a permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Small Business Shoutout: Phefumula Country Retreat

1 May 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Jenni Gillies Owner of Phefumula Country Retreat

LISTEN TO PODCAST

How Covid-19 is affecting employment trends and how we work

1 May 2020 8:32 AM

Bongani speaks to Dion Chang Founder of Flux Trends

The Covid-19 pandemic has put companies out of business, employees out of work, and transitioned the workforce online, employment trends have rapidly shifted.

Covid-19 has created what Time magazine called "the world's largest work-from-home experiment. It has also created new opportunities, new ways of being and post Covid-
19, we may have to adjust to a new normal. What are some of the trends that have popped up since the breakout?

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What’s Viral - Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised

1 May 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Protection of workers during Covid-19 and the impact of reopening economy

1 May 2020 7:42 AM

Bongani speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi General-Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions

Thirty five days of lockdown have passed, as we usher in level 4 restrictions and risk-adjusted opening of the economy. 1.5 million workers expected to get back to work. Unions have since the 1980s been active in the politics of resistance and fighting for workers
rights, but COVID-19 presents new challenges for the workforce both in terms of health safety and the looming jobs bloodbath. What is the role of unions in times of crisis?

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Response to Basic Education briefing on reopening of schools

1 May 2020 7:23 AM

Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)

A final decision has been made about when schools will re-open. Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to school on the 1st June. Senior management in schools and the Department of Basic Education will return to work next week, while teachers will return to school on 18
May. But are schools ready to open?

Unions met with the Minister earlier this month for consultation and we are now joined by Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Small Business Shoutout: Burgess Plumbing

30 April 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Mzwakhe Mntambo Director at Burgess Plumbing

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What’s Viral - Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

World Local

EWN Highlights

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million amid underreporting fears

4 May 2020 7:46 AM

Legal action looms over government's U-turn on cigarette sales

4 May 2020 7:33 AM

Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated, warns MEC Mazibuko

4 May 2020 6:34 AM

