What’s Viral

Bongani speaks to Dr Nomafrench Mbombo Western Cape MEC for Health



As the country moves to level 4 regulations, we will put the spotlight on the country's provinces, tracking what provincial health provinces are doing to flatten the curve and the spread of Covid-19 in each province. The Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng in the number of COVID-19 infections, with cases sitting at just over 3000, making the province the epicentre of the virus.



More than 2000 people have infected, with 56 reported deaths. The Western Cape was also a spectacle when runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contradiction of social distancing regulations. The province has projected 80 000 confirmed symptomatic cases.

