The presidency responds on criticism of government's lockdown regulations

Bongani speaking to Khusela Diko, spokesperson of the President, on criticism of government's lockdown regulations.
Bongani speaks to Kesagee Nayager Gautrain Spokesperson
This morning, Gautrain has resumed its reduced train and bus service. This is after its services were suspended at the end of March due to the national lockdown. Gautrain has been working to put in place measures to make sure social distancing occurs and that commuters are sanitized.
Guest: Themba Motaung Isidingo Promotions and Advertising
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Dr Nomafrench Mbombo Western Cape MEC for Health
As the country moves to level 4 regulations, we will put the spotlight on the country's provinces, tracking what provincial health provinces are doing to flatten the curve and the spread of Covid-19 in each province. The Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng in the number of COVID-19 infections, with cases sitting at just over 3000, making the province the epicentre of the virus.
More than 2000 people have infected, with 56 reported deaths. The Western Cape was also a spectacle when runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contradiction of social distancing regulations. The province has projected 80 000 confirmed symptomatic cases.
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo - SAPS National Spokesperson on whether you need a permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down
Guest: Jenni Gillies Owner of Phefumula Country Retreat
Bongani speaks to Dion Chang Founder of Flux Trends
The Covid-19 pandemic has put companies out of business, employees out of work, and transitioned the workforce online, employment trends have rapidly shifted.
Covid-19 has created what Time magazine called "the world's largest work-from-home experiment. It has also created new opportunities, new ways of being and post Covid-
19, we may have to adjust to a new normal. What are some of the trends that have popped up since the breakout?
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi General-Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions
Thirty five days of lockdown have passed, as we usher in level 4 restrictions and risk-adjusted opening of the economy. 1.5 million workers expected to get back to work. Unions have since the 1980s been active in the politics of resistance and fighting for workers
rights, but COVID-19 presents new challenges for the workforce both in terms of health safety and the looming jobs bloodbath. What is the role of unions in times of crisis?