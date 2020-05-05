Calls for government to reclassify real estate sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care' Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus. 5 May 2020 8:01 AM
View all Politics
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Calls for government to reclassify real estate sector

Calls for government to reclassify real estate sector

Bongani speaks to Adrian Goslett Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX Southern Africa

Real Estate giant, RE/MAX is calling on government to reconsider its classification of the real estate sector as a non-essential service as this could have ramifications on the sector and the economy.



More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Lawyers challenge constitutionality of the structure and powers of the NCC

5 May 2020 9:21 AM

Bongani speaks to Luqmaan Hassan, Attorney at RHK Attorneys

Top lawyers have raised concerned about the powers of the National Command Council set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The lawyers say the council pose risks of constitutional and democratic malfunctions arising from what appears to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the council as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body, opening the door to potential unchecked abuses or excesses of state power.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Post Office launches cashless ATMs to assist social grant payments

5 May 2020 8:27 AM

Bongani speaks to Ivumile Nongogo Acting CEO at the SA Post Office

The SA Post Office has launched its cashless ATMs that will serve as additional payment points for Sassa social grants. 10 000 of the cashless ATMs will be located in spaza shops, townships and some shops in rural areas. How will it work?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 provincial focus Gauteng

5 May 2020 7:37 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku Gauteng MEC for Health

We continue profiling the epidemiology of COVID-19 in different provinces and the responses to the pandemic. Yesterday we featured the Western Cape. The Gauteng province was once the epicentre of coronavirus. But since the closure of borders, the
province was able to reduce infections.

The province now has just over 1600 confirmed cases and above 900 recoveries. Work is underway to prepare Gauteng’s public health infrastructure for the period when the COVID-19 pandemic may peak and the Nasrec expo centre will be used as a quarantine site. Social distancing in dense communities is still a problem, food security remains elusive for vulnerable communities.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Absa's payment relief

4 May 2020 9:01 AM

Bongani speaks to Kesagee Nayager Gautrain Spokesperson

This morning, Gautrain has resumed its reduced train and bus service. This is after its services were suspended at the end of March due to the national lockdown. Gautrain has been working to put in place measures to make sure social distancing occurs and that commuters are sanitized.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

4 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Themba Motaung Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The presidency responds on criticism of government's lockdown regulations

4 May 2020 8:32 AM

Bongani speaking to Khusela Diko, spokesperson of the President, on criticism of government's lockdown regulations. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Mouse freed from human trap is scooped up by Hawk

4 May 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 provincial focus: Western Cape

4 May 2020 7:36 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Nomafrench Mbombo Western Cape MEC for Health

As the country moves to level 4 regulations, we will put the spotlight on the country's provinces, tracking what provincial health provinces are doing to flatten the curve and the spread of Covid-19 in each province. The Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng in the number of COVID-19 infections, with cases sitting at just over 3000, making the province the epicentre of the virus.

More than 2000 people have infected, with 56 reported deaths. The Western Cape was also a spectacle when runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contradiction of social distancing regulations. The province has projected 80 000 confirmed symptomatic cases.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

1 May 2020 9:17 AM

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo - SAPS National Spokesperson on whether you need a permit to move from province to another during level 4 lock down

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

EWN Highlights

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market

5 May 2020 9:34 AM

Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille

5 May 2020 8:35 AM

Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales

5 May 2020 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA