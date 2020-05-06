Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

Bongani speaks to Anton Botes General Manager at Caxton and Glenda Nevill Editor of Media Online.

Sadly more of our favourite magazine titles have joined Cosmpolitan and will no longer be on the shelves. Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People,
Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family are bowing out after the directors of Caxton announced withdrawing from the magazine publishing business, buckling under the pressure of economic inactivity, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Coronavirus found in stool samples

6 May 2020 9:27 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser : Head of Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

The Coronavirus is known to be a respiratory illness, and typically spreads through respiratory droplets through coughs or sneezes. However, some scientists have revealed that the virus can also spread via fecal matter. Multiple studies have found traces of the virus in infected patients' poop. What can wastewater systems tell us about the epidemiology and the spread of the virus?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: The MeatCart

6 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Muhammad Ghoor Founder of The MeatCart

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

6 May 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lawyers challenge constitutionality of the structure and powers of the NCC

5 May 2020 9:21 AM

Bongani speaks to Luqmaan Hassan, Attorney at RHK Attorneys

Top lawyers have raised concerned about the powers of the National Command Council set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The lawyers say the council pose risks of constitutional and democratic malfunctions arising from what appears to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the council as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body, opening the door to potential unchecked abuses or excesses of state power.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Post Office launches cashless ATMs to assist social grant payments

5 May 2020 8:27 AM

Bongani speaks to Ivumile Nongogo Acting CEO at the SA Post Office

The SA Post Office has launched its cashless ATMs that will serve as additional payment points for Sassa social grants. 10 000 of the cashless ATMs will be located in spaza shops, townships and some shops in rural areas. How will it work?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 provincial focus Gauteng

5 May 2020 7:37 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku Gauteng MEC for Health

We continue profiling the epidemiology of COVID-19 in different provinces and the responses to the pandemic. Yesterday we featured the Western Cape. The Gauteng province was once the epicentre of coronavirus. But since the closure of borders, the
province was able to reduce infections.

The province now has just over 1600 confirmed cases and above 900 recoveries. Work is underway to prepare Gauteng’s public health infrastructure for the period when the COVID-19 pandemic may peak and the Nasrec expo centre will be used as a quarantine site. Social distancing in dense communities is still a problem, food security remains elusive for vulnerable communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for government to reclassify real estate sector

5 May 2020 7:16 AM

Bongani speaks to Adrian Goslett Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX Southern Africa

Real Estate giant, RE/MAX is calling on government to reconsider its classification of the real estate sector as a non-essential service as this could have ramifications on the sector and the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Absa's payment relief

4 May 2020 9:01 AM

Bongani speaks to Kesagee Nayager Gautrain Spokesperson

This morning, Gautrain has resumed its reduced train and bus service. This is after its services were suspended at the end of March due to the national lockdown. Gautrain has been working to put in place measures to make sure social distancing occurs and that commuters are sanitized.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

4 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Themba Motaung Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

