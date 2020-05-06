Small Business Shoutout: The MeatCart

Guest: Muhammad Ghoor Founder of The MeatCart
Bongani speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser : Head of Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.
The Coronavirus is known to be a respiratory illness, and typically spreads through respiratory droplets through coughs or sneezes. However, some scientists have revealed that the virus can also spread via fecal matter. Multiple studies have found traces of the virus in infected patients' poop. What can wastewater systems tell us about the epidemiology and the spread of the virus?
Bongani speaks to Anton Botes General Manager at Caxton and Glenda Nevill Editor of Media Online.
Sadly more of our favourite magazine titles have joined Cosmpolitan and will no longer be on the shelves. Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People,
Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family are bowing out after the directors of Caxton announced withdrawing from the magazine publishing business, buckling under the pressure of economic inactivity, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic
Bongani speaks to Luqmaan Hassan, Attorney at RHK Attorneys
Top lawyers have raised concerned about the powers of the National Command Council set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The lawyers say the council pose risks of constitutional and democratic malfunctions arising from what appears to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the council as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body, opening the door to potential unchecked abuses or excesses of state power.
Bongani speaks to Ivumile Nongogo Acting CEO at the SA Post Office
The SA Post Office has launched its cashless ATMs that will serve as additional payment points for Sassa social grants. 10 000 of the cashless ATMs will be located in spaza shops, townships and some shops in rural areas. How will it work?
Bongani speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku Gauteng MEC for Health
We continue profiling the epidemiology of COVID-19 in different provinces and the responses to the pandemic. Yesterday we featured the Western Cape. The Gauteng province was once the epicentre of coronavirus. But since the closure of borders, the
province was able to reduce infections.
The province now has just over 1600 confirmed cases and above 900 recoveries. Work is underway to prepare Gauteng’s public health infrastructure for the period when the COVID-19 pandemic may peak and the Nasrec expo centre will be used as a quarantine site. Social distancing in dense communities is still a problem, food security remains elusive for vulnerable communities.
Bongani speaks to Adrian Goslett Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX Southern Africa
Real Estate giant, RE/MAX is calling on government to reconsider its classification of the real estate sector as a non-essential service as this could have ramifications on the sector and the economy.
Bongani speaks to Kesagee Nayager Gautrain Spokesperson
This morning, Gautrain has resumed its reduced train and bus service. This is after its services were suspended at the end of March due to the national lockdown. Gautrain has been working to put in place measures to make sure social distancing occurs and that commuters are sanitized.
