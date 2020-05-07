B-BBEE in the era of Covid-19

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Madonsela Senior Manager for Compliance at the B-BBEE Commission.



Every day at this time, we speak to leading analysts, newsmakers and journalists about the political developments in the country. To B-BBEE or not to B-BBEE during Covid-19 that is the question. Solidarity is appealing a High Court ruling that has given Tourism

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane the greenlight to use B-BBEE when considering state funding.



The B-BBEE Commission has also been inundated with the question of BBBEE during Covid-19. You've also had a lot to say about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying

government needs to support all enterprises in its Covid-19 relief funding, regardless of the race.