Advice for sole proprietors trying to get Covid-19 SMME debt relief

Bongani speaks to Tumi Sefolo Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (SEFA)
Yesterday we took a call from Kamal, sole proprietor, who applied for the Covid-19 SMME debt relief finance scheme. He says that the feedback he received from the application is that he needs a company registration. Kamal says as a sole proprietor, he doesn’t require to register as a company.
There have been concerns about the vulnerability of the elderly to Covid- 19 with government regulations prohibiting workers above 60 from returning to work. How should we care for the elderly who live in old age homes and senior living communities?
Bongani joined by Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living, which owns and operates senior living communities in the country.
Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Madonsela Senior Manager for Compliance at the B-BBEE Commission.
Every day at this time, we speak to leading analysts, newsmakers and journalists about the political developments in the country. To B-BBEE or not to B-BBEE during Covid-19 that is the question. Solidarity is appealing a High Court ruling that has given Tourism
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane the greenlight to use B-BBEE when considering state funding.
The B-BBEE Commission has also been inundated with the question of BBBEE during Covid-19. You've also had a lot to say about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying
government needs to support all enterprises in its Covid-19 relief funding, regardless of the race.
Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka Acting Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA)
The Public Servants Association of South Africa has been inundated with reports from its members across the country that many departments are not compliant with the provisions of the amended Regulations related to personal protective equipment and deep cleaning of offices.
Bongani speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser : Head of Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.
The Coronavirus is known to be a respiratory illness, and typically spreads through respiratory droplets through coughs or sneezes. However, some scientists have revealed that the virus can also spread via fecal matter. Multiple studies have found traces of the virus in infected patients' poop. What can wastewater systems tell us about the epidemiology and the spread of the virus?
Bongani speaks to Anton Botes General Manager at Caxton and Glenda Nevill Editor of Media Online.
Sadly more of our favourite magazine titles have joined Cosmpolitan and will no longer be on the shelves. Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People,
Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family are bowing out after the directors of Caxton announced withdrawing from the magazine publishing business, buckling under the pressure of economic inactivity, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic