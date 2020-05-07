What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 7 May 2020 9:17 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Lonely Italian beach runner who escaped police later found and fined Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:43 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?

What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?

There have been concerns about the vulnerability of the elderly to Covid- 19 with government regulations prohibiting workers above 60 from returning to work. How should we care for the elderly who live in old age homes and senior living communities?

Bongani joined by Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living, which owns and operates senior living communities in the country.



More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Small Business Shoutout - Z-A Etc

7 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Sonja Zytkow founder and owner of Z-A Etc.

Advice for sole proprietors trying to get Covid-19 SMME debt relief

7 May 2020 8:30 AM

Bongani speaks to Tumi Sefolo Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (SEFA)

Yesterday we took a call from Kamal, sole proprietor, who applied for the Covid-19 SMME debt relief finance scheme. He says that the feedback he received from the application is that he needs a company registration. Kamal says as a sole proprietor, he doesn’t require to register as a company.

What’s Gone Viral - Lonely italian runner escape carabiniere on the beach

7 May 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

B-BBEE in the era of Covid-19

7 May 2020 7:41 AM

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Madonsela Senior Manager for Compliance at the B-BBEE Commission.

Every day at this time, we speak to leading analysts, newsmakers and journalists about the political developments in the country. To B-BBEE or not to B-BBEE during Covid-19 that is the question. Solidarity is appealing a High Court ruling that has given Tourism
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane the greenlight to use B-BBEE when considering state funding.

The B-BBEE Commission has also been inundated with the question of BBBEE during Covid-19. You've also had a lot to say about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying
government needs to support all enterprises in its Covid-19 relief funding, regardless of the race.

Public Service Association concerned about lack of safety protocols in workplaces

7 May 2020 7:31 AM

Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka Acting Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA)

The Public Servants Association of South Africa has been inundated with reports from its members across the country that many departments are not compliant with the provisions of the amended Regulations related to personal protective equipment and deep cleaning of offices.

Coronavirus found in stool samples

6 May 2020 9:27 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser : Head of Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

The Coronavirus is known to be a respiratory illness, and typically spreads through respiratory droplets through coughs or sneezes. However, some scientists have revealed that the virus can also spread via fecal matter. Multiple studies have found traces of the virus in infected patients' poop. What can wastewater systems tell us about the epidemiology and the spread of the virus?

Small Business Shoutout: The MeatCart

6 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Muhammad Ghoor Founder of The MeatCart

What’s Viral - Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

6 May 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

6 May 2020 7:39 AM

Bongani speaks to Anton Botes General Manager at Caxton and Glenda Nevill Editor of Media Online.

Sadly more of our favourite magazine titles have joined Cosmpolitan and will no longer be on the shelves. Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People,
Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family are bowing out after the directors of Caxton announced withdrawing from the magazine publishing business, buckling under the pressure of economic inactivity, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic

