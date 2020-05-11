Horse Racing industry requests to re-open closed racing

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702's Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini's Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Horse Racing industry requests to re-open closed racing

Horse Racing industry requests to re-open closed racing

 Africa speaks to Vee Moodley CEO of the National Horseracing Authority (NHA)

At least 60 000 direct and indirect jobs to be lost if the horse racing industry continues in hard lockdown (at least 750 000 beneficiaries facing poverty). About 400 of horses per month face the prospects of being euthanized if racing suspension persists. The industry is asking the National Command Council to give permission for the industry which is on the verge of collapse to resume controlled closed horse racing during Level 



Small Business Shoutout: Povocoat

11 May 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Steve Dickson Owner of Povocoat

Covid-19 outbreak and recession to significantly impact tenant payment performance

11 May 2020 8:51 AM

While many businesses have had to ensure their employees work remotely during the country's lockdown, and have had very limited use of their office space, businesses have seen a greater need to reduce costs on office premises. 

Africa speaks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.

What's gone viral - Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

11 May 2020 8:01 AM

What's gone viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn 

Containing Covid-19 while gradually reopening economy

11 May 2020 7:37 AM

Africa speaks to Dr Yogan Pillay Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

You've heard a lot of noise about how South Africa needs to relax is lockdown regulations and open up the economy even more. But how does the government relax lockdown regulations even more than there are still high incidents of new positive Covid-19 cases in the country?  As more testing gets done, there has been a notably higher number of new Covid-19 infections being reported each day. On Monday last week, there were 437 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally.

The number of new infections peaked on Friday, where 663 new cases were reported. Now, there are over 10 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, an increase of 595 cases from what was reported on Saturday.  Some provinces are also dealing with challenges of managing the outbreak, managing large crowds in metros and municipalities, and ensuring the frontline workers have adequate PPEs. 

What is government's thinking at moment, in managing the Covid-19 outbreak as cases continue to increase more progressively, and managing pressure to relax guidelines and open the economy even more

Supporting small businesses during Covid-19 outbreak & lockdown

11 May 2020 7:33 AM

For the past three weeks on this show, you've been hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the Covid-19 outbreak. Since last week Monday, Ninety One has been involved in 702's Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country's small and medium sized enterprises. 
Ninety One of course, was known previously as Investec Asset Management. It first listed independently on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in March, after separating from the Investec Group.

Africa joined by Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.

Bongani Bingwa, 702 Presenter – Why I won't be on air for the next 14 days?

11 May 2020 6:26 AM

As more people are affected by Covid-19 in the country, the 702 Breakfast Show team has not been spared. 

Bongani joined Africa Melane to discuss why he will not be presenting the show for the next couple of weeks.

Small Business Shoutout - Design Creative Studio

8 May 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Abdul Abed Founder & Director of Design Creative Studio

Joburg explores social relief for rate payers amidst Covid-19 impact

8 May 2020 8:33 AM

Africa speaks to Jolidee Matongo City of Johannesburg MMC for Finance

The City of Johannesburg is in the process of reviewing their rates rebates and municipal service charges as part of the expanded social package programme in an effort to mitigate the impact of the corona virus on rate payers.

What's Viral - Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls

8 May 2020 8:17 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

