What’s gone viral - Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

What's gone viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Guest: Steve Dickson Owner of Povocoat
While many businesses have had to ensure their employees work remotely during the country’s lockdown, and have had very limited use of their office space, businesses have seen a greater need to reduce costs on office premises.
Africa speaks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.
Africa speaks to Dr Yogan Pillay Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
You’ve heard a lot of noise about how South Africa needs to relax is lockdown regulations and open up the economy even more. But how does the government relax lockdown regulations even more than there are still high incidents of new positive Covid-19 cases in the country? As more testing gets done, there has been a notably higher number of new Covid-19 infections being reported each day. On Monday last week, there were 437 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally.
The number of new infections peaked on Friday, where 663 new cases were reported. Now, there are over 10 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, an increase of 595 cases from what was reported on Saturday. Some provinces are also dealing with challenges of managing the outbreak, managing large crowds in metros and municipalities, and ensuring the frontline workers have adequate PPEs.
What is government’s thinking at moment, in managing the Covid-19 outbreak as cases continue to increase more progressively, and managing pressure to relax guidelines and open the economy even more
For the past three weeks on this show, you’ve been hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the Covid-19 outbreak. Since last week Monday, Ninety One has been involved in 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country’s small and medium sized enterprises.
Ninety One of course, was known previously as Investec Asset Management. It first listed independently on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in March, after separating from the Investec Group.
Africa joined by Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.
As more people are affected by Covid-19 in the country, the 702 Breakfast Show team has not been spared.
Bongani joined Africa Melane to discuss why he will not be presenting the show for the next couple of weeks.
Guest: Abdul Abed Founder & Director of Design Creative Studio
Africa speaks to Jolidee Matongo City of Johannesburg MMC for Finance
The City of Johannesburg is in the process of reviewing their rates rebates and municipal service charges as part of the expanded social package programme in an effort to mitigate the impact of the corona virus on rate payers.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Africa speaks to Vee Moodley CEO of the National Horseracing Authority (NHA)
At least 60 000 direct and indirect jobs to be lost if the horse racing industry continues in hard lockdown (at least 750 000 beneficiaries facing poverty). About 400 of horses per month face the prospects of being euthanized if racing suspension persists. The industry is asking the National Command Council to give permission for the industry which is on the verge of collapse to resume controlled closed horse racing during Level