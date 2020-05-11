What’s gone viral - Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

Africa speaks to Dr Yogan Pillay Deputy Director-General at Department of Health



You’ve heard a lot of noise about how South Africa needs to relax is lockdown regulations and open up the economy even more. But how does the government relax lockdown regulations even more than there are still high incidents of new positive Covid-19 cases in the country? As more testing gets done, there has been a notably higher number of new Covid-19 infections being reported each day. On Monday last week, there were 437 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally.



The number of new infections peaked on Friday, where 663 new cases were reported. Now, there are over 10 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, an increase of 595 cases from what was reported on Saturday. Some provinces are also dealing with challenges of managing the outbreak, managing large crowds in metros and municipalities, and ensuring the frontline workers have adequate PPEs.



What is government’s thinking at moment, in managing the Covid-19 outbreak as cases continue to increase more progressively, and managing pressure to relax guidelines and open the economy even more

