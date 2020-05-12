What needs to be addressed for schools to gradually reopen?

Africa speaks to David de Korte, President of the South African Principals’ Association
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to host a media briefing on Thursday to detail plans for the reopening of schools during the country’s lockdown. Yesterday, the Minister had several meetings with Education MECs, school governing body associations, teacher unions and the South African Principals’ Association.
This followed concerns by teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa that schools were not ready to be reopened, and that protocols and procedures were not yet clear for returning school staff. At the end of last month, Minister Motshekga announced that the country’s basic education sector would gradually reopen, with department officials, school management teams and teachers returning to school at different stages this month. She also mentioned that a proposed date for Grade 12 and 7 learners to return to school was the 1st of June.
Africa speaks to Lorraine Govender, Registered nurse associated with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa)
Today is International Nurses Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and recognising the role nurses play in the medical field. This year’s International Nurses Day carries special significance, as it commemorates the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
Nurses have played a significant role in the fight against Covid-19, working in the frontlines and caring for patients during this outbreak. Nurses have also been working to keep vulnerable members of society safe during this time. Nurses and staff affiliated with the Cancer Association of South Africa have been managing Care Homes for patients receiving cancer treatment and keeping these patients safe.
While many businesses have had to ensure their employees work remotely during the country’s lockdown, and have had very limited use of their office space, businesses have seen a greater need to reduce costs on office premises.
Africa speaks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.
Africa speaks to Dr Yogan Pillay Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
You’ve heard a lot of noise about how South Africa needs to relax is lockdown regulations and open up the economy even more. But how does the government relax lockdown regulations even more than there are still high incidents of new positive Covid-19 cases in the country? As more testing gets done, there has been a notably higher number of new Covid-19 infections being reported each day. On Monday last week, there were 437 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally.
The number of new infections peaked on Friday, where 663 new cases were reported. Now, there are over 10 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, an increase of 595 cases from what was reported on Saturday. Some provinces are also dealing with challenges of managing the outbreak, managing large crowds in metros and municipalities, and ensuring the frontline workers have adequate PPEs.
What is government’s thinking at moment, in managing the Covid-19 outbreak as cases continue to increase more progressively, and managing pressure to relax guidelines and open the economy even more
For the past three weeks on this show, you’ve been hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the Covid-19 outbreak. Since last week Monday, Ninety One has been involved in 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country’s small and medium sized enterprises.
Ninety One of course, was known previously as Investec Asset Management. It first listed independently on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in March, after separating from the Investec Group.
Africa joined by Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.