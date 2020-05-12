KZN officers seen pulling child in video

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
SAPS on regulations compliance under level 4
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Bheki Cele
Today at 12:10
Celebrating International Nurses Day
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA
Today at 18:09
pick n pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
Latest Local
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes. 11 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane. 11 May 2020 4:46 PM
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation. 11 May 2020 4:29 PM
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen? South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown. 12 May 2020 8:14 AM
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes. 12 May 2020 7:27 AM
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide. 11 May 2020 4:25 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
KZN officers seen pulling child in video

KZN officers seen pulling child in video

Africa speaks to councillor Tammy Cole Cllr in KZN Ballito 



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Celebrating international nurses day

12 May 2020 8:57 AM

Africa speaks to Lorraine Govender, Registered nurse associated with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa)

Today is International Nurses Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and recognising the role nurses play in the medical field. This year’s International Nurses Day carries special significance, as it commemorates the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Nurses have played a significant role in the fight against Covid-19, working in the frontlines and caring for patients during this outbreak. Nurses have also been working to keep vulnerable members of society safe during this time. Nurses and staff affiliated with the Cancer Association of South Africa have been managing Care Homes for patients receiving cancer treatment and keeping these patients safe.

Small Business Shoutout - On the Way Private Transport

12 May 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Tryphina Mathebula owner of On the Way Private Transport.

What needs to be addressed for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 7:46 AM

Africa speaks to David de Korte, President of the South African Principals’ Association

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to host a media briefing on Thursday to detail plans for the reopening of schools during the country’s lockdown. Yesterday, the Minister had several meetings with Education MECs, school governing body associations, teacher unions and the South African Principals’ Association.

This followed concerns by teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa that schools were not ready to be reopened, and that protocols and procedures were not yet clear for returning school staff. At the end of last month, Minister Motshekga announced that the country’s basic education sector would gradually reopen, with department officials, school management teams and teachers returning to school at different stages this month. She also mentioned that a proposed date for Grade 12 and 7 learners to return to school was the 1st of June.

Covid-19 could impact South Africa's 2021 local elections?

12 May 2020 7:28 AM

Africa speaks to Sy Mamabolo Chief Electoral Officer

Small Business Shoutout: Povocoat

11 May 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Steve Dickson Owner of Povocoat

Covid-19 outbreak and recession to significantly impact tenant payment performance

11 May 2020 8:51 AM

11 May 2020 8:51 AM

While many businesses have had to ensure their employees work remotely during the country’s lockdown, and have had very limited use of their office space, businesses have seen a greater need to reduce costs on office premises. 

Africa speaks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.

What’s gone viral - Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

11 May 2020 8:01 AM

What’s gone viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Containing Covid-19 while gradually reopening economy

11 May 2020 7:37 AM

Africa speaks to Dr Yogan Pillay Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

You’ve heard a lot of noise about how South Africa needs to relax is lockdown regulations and open up the economy even more. But how does the government relax lockdown regulations even more than there are still high incidents of new positive Covid-19 cases in the country?  As more testing gets done, there has been a notably higher number of new Covid-19 infections being reported each day. On Monday last week, there were 437 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally.

The number of new infections peaked on Friday, where 663 new cases were reported. Now, there are over 10 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, an increase of 595 cases from what was reported on Saturday.  Some provinces are also dealing with challenges of managing the outbreak, managing large crowds in metros and municipalities, and ensuring the frontline workers have adequate PPEs. 

What is government’s thinking at moment, in managing the Covid-19 outbreak as cases continue to increase more progressively, and managing pressure to relax guidelines and open the economy even more

Supporting small businesses during Covid-19 outbreak & lockdown

11 May 2020 7:33 AM

11 May 2020 7:33 AM

For the past three weeks on this show, you’ve been hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the Covid-19 outbreak. Since last week Monday, Ninety One has been involved in 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country’s small and medium sized enterprises. 
Ninety One of course, was known previously as Investec Asset Management. It first listed independently on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in March, after separating from the Investec Group.

Africa joined by Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.

[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child

Politics

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

World Local

Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

Local

Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen

12 May 2020 10:23 AM

Mbalula blames previous boards for Prasa’s woes

12 May 2020 10:14 AM

CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

