Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in Gauteng

Africa speaks to David de Korte, President of the South African Principals’ Association



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to host a media briefing on Thursday to detail plans for the reopening of schools during the country’s lockdown. Yesterday, the Minister had several meetings with Education MECs, school governing body associations, teacher unions and the South African Principals’ Association.



This followed concerns by teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa that schools were not ready to be reopened, and that protocols and procedures were not yet clear for returning school staff. At the end of last month, Minister Motshekga announced that the country’s basic education sector would gradually reopen, with department officials, school management teams and teachers returning to school at different stages this month. She also mentioned that a proposed date for Grade 12 and 7 learners to return to school was the 1st of June.

arrow_forward