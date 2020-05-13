Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in Gauteng

Africa speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha national spokesperson of Eskom
Guest: Eric Mashiyane Owner of Uhluzo IT
Africa speaks to Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors
The recent establishment of a Covid-19 Task Force for Financial Regulation, Accounting, Auditing and Reporting has created a multi-disciplinary platform that has been effective in not only identifying the challenges faced by all the role players, but also in tabling and debating solutions, guidance and appropriate measures through robust and transparent discussion. This has to go a long way in overcoming trying times
What's gone viral with Jonathan Khabazela Fairbairn
Africa speaks to Dr Jeremy Nel, principal investigator of South Africa's WHO Solidarity Trial.
There is currently no cure for COVID-19, nor is there a vaccine but South Africa is making headway with the beginning of treatment trials. The last few weeks have been spent getting regulatory approval to begin treatment trials in the country.
Africa speaks to Lorraine Govender, Registered nurse associated with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa)
Today is International Nurses Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and recognising the role nurses play in the medical field. This year’s International Nurses Day carries special significance, as it commemorates the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
Nurses have played a significant role in the fight against Covid-19, working in the frontlines and caring for patients during this outbreak. Nurses have also been working to keep vulnerable members of society safe during this time. Nurses and staff affiliated with the Cancer Association of South Africa have been managing Care Homes for patients receiving cancer treatment and keeping these patients safe.
Guest: Tryphina Mathebula owner of On the Way Private Transport.
Africa speaks to councillor Tammy Cole Cllr in KZN Ballito
Africa speaks to David de Korte, President of the South African Principals’ Association
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to host a media briefing on Thursday to detail plans for the reopening of schools during the country’s lockdown. Yesterday, the Minister had several meetings with Education MECs, school governing body associations, teacher unions and the South African Principals’ Association.
This followed concerns by teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa that schools were not ready to be reopened, and that protocols and procedures were not yet clear for returning school staff. At the end of last month, Minister Motshekga announced that the country’s basic education sector would gradually reopen, with department officials, school management teams and teachers returning to school at different stages this month. She also mentioned that a proposed date for Grade 12 and 7 learners to return to school was the 1st of June.
Africa speaks to Sy Mamabolo Chief Electoral Officer