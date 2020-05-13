Covid-19 the impact on the auditing sector

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the country's ongoing measures that are being taken to tackle the coronaviru... 13 May 2020 8:15 PM
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs. 13 May 2020 4:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19 Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use. 13 May 2020 7:29 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the Worl... 13 May 2020 3:42 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Covid-19 the impact on the auditing sector

Covid-19 the impact on the auditing sector

Africa speaks to Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

The recent establishment of a Covid-19 Task Force for Financial Regulation, Accounting, Auditing and Reporting has created a multi-disciplinary platform that has been effective in not only identifying the challenges faced by all the role players, but also in tabling and debating solutions, guidance and appropriate measures through robust and transparent discussion. This has to go a long way in overcoming trying times



Small Business Shoutout - Uhluzo IT

13 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Eric Mashiyane Owner of Uhluzo IT

What's gone viral - Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?

13 May 2020 7:55 AM

What's gone viral with Jonathan Khabazela Fairbairn

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in Gauteng

13 May 2020 7:53 AM

Africa speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha national spokesperson of Eskom

Progress on effective treatment for Covid-19 using traditional herbs to cure Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:31 AM

Africa speaks to Dr Jeremy Nel, principal investigator of South Africa's WHO Solidarity Trial.

There is currently no cure for COVID-19, nor is there a vaccine but South Africa is making headway with the beginning of treatment trials. The last few weeks have been spent getting regulatory approval to begin treatment trials in the country.

Celebrating international nurses day

12 May 2020 8:57 AM

Africa speaks to Lorraine Govender, Registered nurse associated with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa)

Today is International Nurses Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and recognising the role nurses play in the medical field. This year’s International Nurses Day carries special significance, as it commemorates the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Nurses have played a significant role in the fight against Covid-19, working in the frontlines and caring for patients during this outbreak. Nurses have also been working to keep vulnerable members of society safe during this time. Nurses and staff affiliated with the Cancer Association of South Africa have been managing Care Homes for patients receiving cancer treatment and keeping these patients safe.

Small Business Shoutout - On the Way Private Transport

12 May 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Tryphina Mathebula owner of On the Way Private Transport.

KZN officers seen pulling child in video

12 May 2020 8:16 AM

Africa speaks to councillor Tammy Cole Cllr in KZN Ballito 

What needs to be addressed for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 7:46 AM

Africa speaks to David de Korte, President of the South African Principals’ Association

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to host a media briefing on Thursday to detail plans for the reopening of schools during the country’s lockdown. Yesterday, the Minister had several meetings with Education MECs, school governing body associations, teacher unions and the South African Principals’ Association.

This followed concerns by teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa that schools were not ready to be reopened, and that protocols and procedures were not yet clear for returning school staff. At the end of last month, Minister Motshekga announced that the country’s basic education sector would gradually reopen, with department officials, school management teams and teachers returning to school at different stages this month. She also mentioned that a proposed date for Grade 12 and 7 learners to return to school was the 1st of June.

Covid-19 could impact South Africa's 2021 local elections?

12 May 2020 7:28 AM

Africa speaks to Sy Mamabolo Chief Electoral Officer

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

Local

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

Mauritius says battle 'won' as all virus patients discharged

13 May 2020 8:19 PM

Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May

13 May 2020 8:15 PM

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

