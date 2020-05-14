What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela”

Guest: Marion Vermeulen, SANBS Senior manager: Operations Testing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stachia van TonderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adam Gilchrist, World View CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Crossing Mall in Soshanguve on Tuesday to assess compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations. He was joined by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku at the mall to check health compliance in some of the stores with regards to Covid-19 regulations. Makhura said it was important for customers and stuff workers to maintain social distancing and use masks. He identified how Soshanguve township in the City of Tshwane is an emerging hotspot for Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. Prof Madhi says the continued lockdown won't stop community transmission from spreading. He says if the public does not avoid gathering in large crowds, adhere to physical distancing, strict hygiene measures, or mask-wearing, then the lockdown levels are pointless.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Kingston, head of the economic workgroup at Business for South Africa, joins Africa to react to the President’s speech and whether the measures announced that will come into effect at the end of the month is sufficient enough to flatten the recession curve.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eric Mashiyane Owner of Uhluzo ITLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors
The recent establishment of a Covid-19 Task Force for Financial Regulation, Accounting, Auditing and Reporting has created a multi-disciplinary platform that has been effective in not only identifying the challenges faced by all the role players, but also in tabling and debating solutions, guidance and appropriate measures through robust and transparent discussion. This has to go a long way in overcoming trying times