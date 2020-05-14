Blood services exploring ways to use blood plasma for the treatment of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Edelman Trust Barometer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
SKYPE : Personal Finance Feature: retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness - Digitising an Interior Design Studio Service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Nicola Orpan - Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus. 14 May 2020 8:54 AM
Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the country's ongoing measures that are being taken to tackle the coronaviru... 13 May 2020 8:15 PM
View all Local
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 14 May 2020 9:10 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the Worl... 13 May 2020 3:42 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Blood services exploring ways to use blood plasma for the treatment of Covid-19

Blood services exploring ways to use blood plasma for the treatment of Covid-19

Guest: Marion Vermeulen, SANBS Senior manager: Operations Testing.



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Small Business shoutout - Bassalt Contracting

14 May 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Stachia van Tonder

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View from London

14 May 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist, World View Correspondent 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

14 May 2020 8:26 AM

Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Crossing Mall in Soshanguve on Tuesday to assess compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations. He was joined by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku at the mall to check health compliance in some of the stores with regards to Covid-19 regulations. Makhura said it was important for customers and stuff workers to maintain social distancing and use masks. He identified how Soshanguve township in the City of Tshwane is an emerging hotspot for Covid-19. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

14 May 2020 8:03 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa Report

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela”

14 May 2020 7:53 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are the lockdown levels immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour?

14 May 2020 7:33 AM

Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. Prof Madhi says the continued lockdown won't stop community transmission from spreading. He says if the public does not avoid gathering in large crowds, adhere to physical distancing, strict hygiene measures, or mask-wearing, then the lockdown levels are pointless.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s biggest business grouping has urged the government to accelerate its phased approach to restarting the economy

14 May 2020 7:28 AM

Mark Kingston, head of the economic workgroup at Business for South Africa, joins Africa to react to the President’s speech and whether the measures announced that will come into effect at the end of the month is sufficient enough to flatten the recession curve.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Uhluzo IT

13 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Eric Mashiyane Owner of Uhluzo IT

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 the impact on the auditing sector

13 May 2020 8:26 AM

Africa speaks to Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

The recent establishment of a Covid-19 Task Force for Financial Regulation, Accounting, Auditing and Reporting has created a multi-disciplinary platform that has been effective in not only identifying the challenges faced by all the role players, but also in tabling and debating solutions, guidance and appropriate measures through robust and transparent discussion. This has to go a long way in overcoming trying times

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

Local

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

SAA's business rescue practitioners accused of wasting taxpayers’ money

14 May 2020 10:53 AM

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

14 May 2020 9:25 AM

Ramaphosa admits there’s been inefficiencies in govt’s response to COVID-19

14 May 2020 9:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA