What’s Viral - Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Guest: Ms Kekeletso Khena is a Chief Technology Officer at K Squared Group, a multidivisional company founded in 2012.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Professor Lukas Muntingh is co-founder and Project Coordinator of Africa Criminal Justice Reform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Eskom's general manager for regulationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says that his department has got the most out of the lockdown and that the current risk adjusted strategy is about buying time for South Africans to adjust to the new normal.
Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined. Mkhize told the Sunday Times it was "untrue that we don't take the MAC seriously".
Guest: Niko Linkov, owner of NL MotorsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General for HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
