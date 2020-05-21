Small business shoutout: Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon

Guest: Thamsanqa Ncube Owner of Westside CaféLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Craig Murphy, Netcare Regional Director.
The findings of the investigation into the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak that led to the closure of Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban will be released today, 20 May 2020. The investigation found that between 9 March and 30 April 2020, there were 119 confirmed cases identified at St. Augustine’s Hospital (39 patients and 80 staff). Fifteen of the 39 patients died (case fatality rate 38.5%).
The most plausible explanation for the outbreak is that there was a single introduction of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the hospital in early March, most likely through transmission from a patient being assessed for COVID-19 in the emergency department to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke. The virus then spread widely through the hospital, involving patients and health care workers on at least five different wards
Bongani speaks to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says several guidelines need to be followed before a country could be comfortable with easing a lockdown, but South Africa has not met some these criteria Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says.Mkhize explained that even though the country had not met some of the WHO's criteria the country had taken into consideration several things, including socio-economic issues, to decide on whether to lift the lockdown.
Guest: Tsametse Dikobo owner of G-Dikobo Guest House.
Africa speaks to Basil Manuel, NAPTOSA President Confusing message by the Minister of Education with no concise plan and Mathanzima Mweli, Education department Director General, Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister.LISTEN TO PODCAST
