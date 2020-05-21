Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report. 21 May 2020 4:57 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in. 21 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12

Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12

Africa speaks to Basil Manuel, NAPTOSA President Confusing message by the Minister of Education with no concise plan and Mathanzima Mweli, Education department Director General, Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12.



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Small Business Shoutout - Westside Café

21 May 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Thamsanqa Ncube Owner of Westside Café

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The report on the outbreak of Coronavirus in St Augustine Hospital in KZN

21 May 2020 8:39 AM

Bongani speaks to Craig Murphy, Netcare Regional Director.

The findings of the investigation into the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak that led to the closure of Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban will be released today, 20 May 2020.  The investigation found that between 9 March and 30 April 2020, there were 119 confirmed cases identified at St. Augustine’s Hospital (39 patients and 80 staff). Fifteen of the 39 patients died (case fatality rate 38.5%).

The most plausible explanation for the outbreak is that there was a single introduction of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the hospital in early March, most likely through transmission from a patient being assessed for COVID-19 in the emergency department to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke. The virus then spread widely through the hospital, involving patients and health care workers on at least five different wards

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - This man reuniting with his donkey will melt your heart

21 May 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The WHO criteria on lifting a lockdown which SA has not met

21 May 2020 7:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee.

 The World Health Organization (WHO) says several guidelines need to be followed before a country could be comfortable with easing a lockdown, but South Africa has not met some these criteria Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says.Mkhize explained that even though the country had not met some of the WHO's criteria the country had taken into consideration several things, including socio-economic issues, to decide on whether to lift the lockdown.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - G-Dikobo Guest House

20 May 2020 8:56 AM

Guest: Tsametse Dikobo owner of G-Dikobo Guest House.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small business shoutout: Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon

19 May 2020 9:16 AM

Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon was founded 1st September 2017 by sisters, Carly Robyn Fillis and Lesley Kathrine Jade Green.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid- era laws

19 May 2020 8:34 AM

Africa speaks to Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

19 May 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA