How to make sense of all the COVID-19 model projections

Bongani speaks to Sue Goldstein, medical doctor, public health specialist, and Deputy director at PRICELESS SA a unit of the South African Medical Research Council.
The global coronavirus pandemic has brought renewed interest and focus on scientific models. But confusion abounds about what these “models” say and how to reconcile their often seemingly conflicting visions of the future. Dr Sue joins us to help us gain more understanding about what models are, how they work, and their usefulness and limitations. She how these models help us understand how science and human choices interact, providing valuable insight for policymakers.
Bongani speaks to Jan Oberholzer Eskom chief operating officer
You can expect 3 days of scheduled load shedding this winter, a dramatic decrease from the over thirty days predicted earlier in the year. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the utility expects an increase in demand, which he says they are working on plans to meet the demand. The company has also stressed that the risk of load shedding would remain till August 2021 given the unpredictability and unreliability of the system
Bongani speaks to Craig Murphy, Netcare Regional Director.
The findings of the investigation into the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak that led to the closure of Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban will be released today, 20 May 2020. The investigation found that between 9 March and 30 April 2020, there were 119 confirmed cases identified at St. Augustine’s Hospital (39 patients and 80 staff). Fifteen of the 39 patients died (case fatality rate 38.5%).
The most plausible explanation for the outbreak is that there was a single introduction of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the hospital in early March, most likely through transmission from a patient being assessed for COVID-19 in the emergency department to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke. The virus then spread widely through the hospital, involving patients and health care workers on at least five different wards
Bongani speaks to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says several guidelines need to be followed before a country could be comfortable with easing a lockdown, but South Africa has not met some these criteria Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says.Mkhize explained that even though the country had not met some of the WHO's criteria the country had taken into consideration several things, including socio-economic issues, to decide on whether to lift the lockdown.
Guest: Tsametse Dikobo owner of G-Dikobo Guest House.
