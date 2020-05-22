Eskom State of the System Address

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual. 22 May 2020 5:33 PM
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 22 May 2020 5:05 PM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J'Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Eskom State of the System Address

Eskom State of the System Address

Bongani speaks to Jan Oberholzer Eskom chief operating officer

You can expect 3 days of scheduled load shedding this winter, a dramatic decrease from the over thirty days predicted earlier in the year. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the utility expects an increase in demand, which he says they are working on plans to meet the demand. The company has also stressed that the risk of load shedding would remain till August 2021 given the unpredictability and unreliability of the system



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Small Business Shoutout - Drenched International

22 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Matthew Currie Drenched International

What's Viral - This man made a YouTube channel to support kids

22 May 2020 8:16 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn 

How to make sense of all the COVID-19 model projections

22 May 2020 7:39 AM

Bongani speaks to Sue Goldstein, medical doctor, public health specialist, and Deputy director at PRICELESS SA a unit of the South African Medical Research Council.

The global coronavirus pandemic has brought renewed interest and focus on scientific models. But confusion abounds about what these "models" say and how to reconcile their often seemingly conflicting visions of the future. Dr Sue joins us to help us gain more understanding about what models are, how they work, and their usefulness and limitations. She how these models help us understand how science and human choices interact, providing valuable insight for policymakers.

Small Business Shoutout - Westside Café

21 May 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Thamsanqa Ncube Owner of Westside Café

The report on the outbreak of Coronavirus in St Augustine Hospital in KZN

21 May 2020 8:39 AM

Bongani speaks to Craig Murphy, Netcare Regional Director.

The findings of the investigation into the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak that led to the closure of Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in Durban will be released today, 20 May 2020.  The investigation found that between 9 March and 30 April 2020, there were 119 confirmed cases identified at St. Augustine's Hospital (39 patients and 80 staff). Fifteen of the 39 patients died (case fatality rate 38.5%).

The most plausible explanation for the outbreak is that there was a single introduction of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the hospital in early March, most likely through transmission from a patient being assessed for COVID-19 in the emergency department to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke. The virus then spread widely through the hospital, involving patients and health care workers on at least five different wards

What's Viral - This man reuniting with his donkey will melt your heart

21 May 2020 8:01 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn 

The WHO criteria on lifting a lockdown which SA has not met

21 May 2020 7:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee.

 The World Health Organization (WHO) says several guidelines need to be followed before a country could be comfortable with easing a lockdown, but South Africa has not met some these criteria Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says.Mkhize explained that even though the country had not met some of the WHO's criteria the country had taken into consideration several things, including socio-economic issues, to decide on whether to lift the lockdown.

 

Small Business Shoutout - G-Dikobo Guest House

20 May 2020 8:56 AM

Guest: Tsametse Dikobo owner of G-Dikobo Guest House.

 

What's Viral - Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

