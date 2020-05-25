Level 3 lockdown liquor sale conditions counterproductive for containing spread of COVID-19

Today at 12:05 SAMRC apologizes for Prof Glenda Gray's comments The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political Analyst and Research Director at Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA

Today at 15:45 Madagascar has no active Covid-19 cases Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Simon Allison

Today at 16:10 Principals return to schools Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association

Today at 16:20 TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 18:11 The business sector prepares itself for opening under Level 3 during a global health pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sipho Pityana - President at Business Unity SA (Busa)

Today at 18:16 Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

Today at 18:43 The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Today at 19:08 Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients

