Union takes Motshekga to court for reopening schools amid Covid-19 pandemics

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
702 FYI
Today at 12:41
SAHRC reacts to SANDF clearing its soldiers from Collins Khosa murder
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
125
Today at 12:45
PIC appoints new CEO
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Reuel Khoza - Chairman at Public Investment Corporation
125
Today at 12:52
Ukhozi FM DJ gets false COVID19 "positive" results
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
125
Today at 12:56
Tshwane update: Administrator marks 60 days in office
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Mpho Nawa, Tshwane Administrator
125
Today at 13:35
Social Stigma associated with COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
James Elder
125
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Santising & back to school
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Prof Lucia Anelich - Owner at Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions
125
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows: Santising & back to school continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 15:20
Draft KZN scholar transport policy is vague
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Malawana
125
Today at 16:10
Plans for reopening Higher Education Institutions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Buti Manamela
125
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 17:11
CCMA inundated with complaints
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
125
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
125
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
