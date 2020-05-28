Analysis of covid-19 media coverage.

Bongani speaks to William Bird, Media Monitoring Africa Director.



From the time of the first positive Covid-19 test in South Africa, the virus has been extensively covered on an ongoing basis. It is of paramount importance and expected of the media, as the fourth estate and communication line between a government and its citizens, to keep these citizens informed on the functions of government and other important issues, including national disasters and pandemics. The public expects the media not just to report on the daily rates, but also to unpack and help people understand the ongoing shifts and changes relating to the virus.



In efforts to ascertain some of the trends in this coverage, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) is undertaking bi-weekly brief analyses, mainly looking at aspects including who is speaking in coverage, dynamics on gender and race representations and the collective number of articles published. This is to arrive at a data-driven view and understanding of how the media has and continues to report on the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown and, who the agenda setters are.