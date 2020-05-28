Small Business Shoutout - RR Logistics

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Malema calls for a moratorium on
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
City Power warns of 'load rotation' in Joburg as winter demand spikes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena
Today at 15:20
Draft KZN scholar transport policy is vague
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Malawana
Today at 15:52
Diesel Shortages in the country due to lockown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Today at 16:10
Plans for reopening Higher Education Institutions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Buti Manamela
Today at 16:20
The Annual Africa Month Festival
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Keitu Gwangwa Head of the Windybrow Arts Centre
Today at 16:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
CCMA inundated with complaints
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Cameron Morajane, the director of the CCMA
Today at 17:20
Judgement in the hairdressers matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen
Today at 17:45
Generation C has answers for Africa’s future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations. 28 May 2020 2:17 PM
'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing' SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results. 28 May 2020 1:27 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Small Business Shoutout - RR Logistics

Small Business Shoutout - RR Logistics

Guest: Rolivhuwa Tshirumbula Owner of RR Logistics



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Successful dehorning projects during COVID19 lockdown

28 May 2020 9:38 AM

Rhino911 was requested by the Northwest Parks Board to run a secret initiative and assist in the trimming and Dehorning of Rhinos in Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The Rhino killings needed a proactive alternative to combat the slaughtering of Rhinos.  Nico Jacobs take us through why this mission was important and how they managed to complete the project during the lockdown?

Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Il Designs Creative Approach

28 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Lebogang Mokgosi Owner of Il Designs Creative Approach 

 

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Despite new water tanks, many South Africans still without water

28 May 2020 8:35 AM

While close to 20,000 water tanks have been delivered throughout the country, some communities have encountered problems in the provision of water for these tanks. The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign (SAFSC) in its third report on water-stressed communities in SA reports that the first and only time they received water was when the tanks arrived in April.

Bongani speaks to Vishwas Satgar, South African Food Sovereignty Campaign co-founder & Wits Associate Professor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence

28 May 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Smoking A Protective Factor Against COVID-19?

28 May 2020 7:33 AM

Cigarette smoking is known to be conducive to a plethora of respiratory conditions, cancers and other diseases. To this effect, as COVID-19 started spreading, health authorities naturally assumed that smokers were at a higher risk of contracting the virus, and that if they did, they would exhibit harsher symptoms than the majority. However new research has emerged to show that this may not be the case.

A recent study conducted in a large French university hospital, between March and April, aimed to determine the possible correlation of daily smoking, with the susceptibility of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The compiled data indicated that the daily smokers rate amongst COVID-19 patients was at 5.3%, whilst amongst the French population, the daily smokers rate was at 25.4%. These findings led the researchers to conclude that daily smokers have a significantly lower probability of developing symptomatic or a severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, when compared to the general population.

Bongani joined by Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, renowned cardiologist, and anti-smoking researcher.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former SAA Board Chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

28 May 2020 7:23 AM

Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act. Myeni was appointed as non-executive director of the board of SAA in September 2009, became acting chair in December 2012 and chair in September 2016 until 2017. She was a member of the accounting authority of SAA, among other things. The North Gauteng High Court declared her a delinquent director for life; however, she can apply in three years from the date of the order to have the declaration of delinquency to be suspended, but she would have to demonstrate that she has "sufficiently remedied and rehabilitated her misconduct". The application was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA).

For more on this Bongani joined by OUTA CEO, Wayne Duvenage

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some mining companies not protecting workers from covid-19

28 May 2020 7:01 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of BHF


Board of Healthcare Funders lobby for resources for doctors in private practice operating in townships and rural and remote areas during pandemic. Many doctors in private practice, in townships, informal settlements, remote and rural areas; and several non-profit organisations are doing a lot of work in supporting government efforts to minimise the burden of Covid-19 on the public healthcare system.

However, they face many risks given the shortage of N-95 protective masks, 3-tier lower cost masks for selected patients, scrub suits, hand sanitisers, disinfectant, and related equipment amongst other things

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Gelique Convertible Dress

27 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Angelique du Toit, Gelique Convertible Dress.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

27 May 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction on congregants can now go to church under level 3 lockdown regulations

27 May 2020 7:43 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Virologist, Wits University and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

Congregants can now go to church under level 3 lockdown regulations as President Cyril Ramaphosa recognises religious leaders as essential frontline workers. The President also agreed to a National Day of Prayer at the end of this month. How will this be managed by the various dominions.


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

WC planning model forecasts 9,300 COVID-19 deaths

28 May 2020 2:43 PM

Cabinet vows to pay special attention to COVID-19 'hotspots'

28 May 2020 1:49 PM

WATCH LIVE: Alcohol sales permitted Mon to Thurs - Dlamini-Zuma

28 May 2020 1:46 PM

