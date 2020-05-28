WhatsApp line launched to help victims, perpetrators of gender-based violence

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Malema calls for a moratorium on
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Kgomotso Modise
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
City Power warns of 'load rotation' in Joburg as winter demand spikes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Isaac Mangena
Isaac Mangena
Today at 15:20
Draft KZN scholar transport policy is vague
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Tracey Malawana
Tracey Malawana
Today at 15:52
Diesel Shortages in the country due to lockown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Today at 16:10
Plans for reopening Higher Education Institutions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Buti Manamela
Buti Manamela
Today at 16:20
The Annual Africa Month Festival
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Keitu Gwangwa Head of the Windybrow Arts Centre
Keitu Gwangwa Head of the Windybrow Arts Centre
Today at 16:52
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
CCMA inundated with complaints
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Cameron Morajane, the director of the CCMA
Cameron Morajane, the director of the CCMA
Today at 17:20
Judgement in the hairdressers matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen
Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen
Today at 17:45
Generation C has answers for Africa’s future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
