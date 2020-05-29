Reaction on congregants can now go to church under level 3 lockdown regulations

Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Virologist, Wits University and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Church of Southern Africa.
Congregants can now go to church under level 3 lockdown regulations as President Cyril Ramaphosa recognises religious leaders as essential frontline workers. The President also agreed to a National Day of Prayer at the end of this month. How will this be managed by the various dominions.
Guest: Jade Starkey Owner Cachét Creative
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the public on the regulations for alert level 3 which is set to come into effect on the 1st of June. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. The final regulations will allow millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed.
To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola
With Phumla Williams newly appointed Director-General of Government Communication and Information Systems.
Rhino911 was requested by the Northwest Parks Board to run a secret initiative and assist in the trimming and Dehorning of Rhinos in Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The Rhino killings needed a proactive alternative to combat the slaughtering of Rhinos. Nico Jacobs take us through why this mission was important and how they managed to complete the project during the lockdown?
Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.
Guest: Lebogang Mokgosi Owner of Il Designs Creative Approach
While close to 20,000 water tanks have been delivered throughout the country, some communities have encountered problems in the provision of water for these tanks. The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign (SAFSC) in its third report on water-stressed communities in SA reports that the first and only time they received water was when the tanks arrived in April.
Bongani speaks to Vishwas Satgar, South African Food Sovereignty Campaign co-founder & Wits Associate Professor.
Cigarette smoking is known to be conducive to a plethora of respiratory conditions, cancers and other diseases. To this effect, as COVID-19 started spreading, health authorities naturally assumed that smokers were at a higher risk of contracting the virus, and that if they did, they would exhibit harsher symptoms than the majority. However new research has emerged to show that this may not be the case.
A recent study conducted in a large French university hospital, between March and April, aimed to determine the possible correlation of daily smoking, with the susceptibility of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The compiled data indicated that the daily smokers rate amongst COVID-19 patients was at 5.3%, whilst amongst the French population, the daily smokers rate was at 25.4%. These findings led the researchers to conclude that daily smokers have a significantly lower probability of developing symptomatic or a severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, when compared to the general population.
Bongani joined by Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, renowned cardiologist, and anti-smoking researcher.
Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act. Myeni was appointed as non-executive director of the board of SAA in September 2009, became acting chair in December 2012 and chair in September 2016 until 2017. She was a member of the accounting authority of SAA, among other things. The North Gauteng High Court declared her a delinquent director for life; however, she can apply in three years from the date of the order to have the declaration of delinquency to be suspended, but she would have to demonstrate that she has "sufficiently remedied and rehabilitated her misconduct". The application was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA).
For more on this Bongani joined by OUTA CEO, Wayne Duvenage