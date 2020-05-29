What’s Viral - Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral - Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence

What’s Viral - Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence

Small Business Shoutout - Cachét Creative

29 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Jade Starkey Owner Cachét Creative

 

What’s Viral - Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Level 3 Lockdown regulations explained

29 May 2020 7:55 AM

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the public on the regulations for alert level 3 which is set to come into effect on the 1st of June. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.  The final regulations will allow millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed.

To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

The Political Desk

29 May 2020 7:04 AM

With Phumla Williams newly appointed Director-General of Government Communication and Information Systems.

Successful dehorning projects during COVID19 lockdown

28 May 2020 9:38 AM

Rhino911 was requested by the Northwest Parks Board to run a secret initiative and assist in the trimming and Dehorning of Rhinos in Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The Rhino killings needed a proactive alternative to combat the slaughtering of Rhinos.  Nico Jacobs take us through why this mission was important and how they managed to complete the project during the lockdown?

Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.

Small Business Shoutout - Il Designs Creative Approach

28 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Lebogang Mokgosi Owner of Il Designs Creative Approach 

 

 

 

 

Despite new water tanks, many South Africans still without water

28 May 2020 8:35 AM

While close to 20,000 water tanks have been delivered throughout the country, some communities have encountered problems in the provision of water for these tanks. The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign (SAFSC) in its third report on water-stressed communities in SA reports that the first and only time they received water was when the tanks arrived in April.

Bongani speaks to Vishwas Satgar, South African Food Sovereignty Campaign co-founder & Wits Associate Professor.

Is smoking a protective factor against COVID-19?

28 May 2020 7:33 AM

Cigarette smoking is known to be conducive to a plethora of respiratory conditions, cancers and other diseases. To this effect, as COVID-19 started spreading, health authorities naturally assumed that smokers were at a higher risk of contracting the virus, and that if they did, they would exhibit harsher symptoms than the majority. However new research has emerged to show that this may not be the case.

A recent study conducted in a large French university hospital, between March and April, aimed to determine the possible correlation of daily smoking, with the susceptibility of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The compiled data indicated that the daily smokers rate amongst COVID-19 patients was at 5.3%, whilst amongst the French population, the daily smokers rate was at 25.4%. These findings led the researchers to conclude that daily smokers have a significantly lower probability of developing symptomatic or a severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, when compared to the general population.

Bongani joined by Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, renowned cardiologist, and anti-smoking researcher.

Former SAA Board Chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

28 May 2020 7:23 AM

Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act. Myeni was appointed as non-executive director of the board of SAA in September 2009, became acting chair in December 2012 and chair in September 2016 until 2017. She was a member of the accounting authority of SAA, among other things. The North Gauteng High Court declared her a delinquent director for life; however, she can apply in three years from the date of the order to have the declaration of delinquency to be suspended, but she would have to demonstrate that she has "sufficiently remedied and rehabilitated her misconduct". The application was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA).

For more on this Bongani joined by OUTA CEO, Wayne Duvenage

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

British American Tobacco to legal action over government's cigarette ban

Politics

Muslim Judicial Council urges mosques not to reopen yet

29 May 2020 10:26 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

It's not your wedding day - yet: COVID-19 gatecrashes weddings

29 May 2020 7:48 AM

