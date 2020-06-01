George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today's edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities and rapidly spread to metropolitan areas across rural and urban America, escalating in numbers and force as some demonstrators and law enforcement officers began to clash. The National Guard was mobilized. Buildings were burned and businesses looted. Civilians have been placed under curfew by government officials and fired upon with rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas by authorities in riot gear. Hundreds have been arrested.

Bongani joined by EWN Correspondent, Nadia Neophytou to give us the latest

Bongani joined by EWN Correspondent, Nadia Neophytou to give us the latest



More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Locorruption reloaded: We reveal Gupta kickback contracts worth R9bn

1 June 2020 9:27 AM

Three years ago, today amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback

contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Today Amabhungane is publishing another seven kickback agreements, which shows the Guptas and Essa had negotiated R9-billion in kickbacks and not just from CSR but also from a second supplier: China North Rail (CNR). This means that at least two of the four suppliers in Transnet's mammoth 1064 locomotive deal paid kickbacks to the Guptas and their associations.

Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.

Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.

NASA astronauts board International Space Station in historic SpaceX mission.

1 June 2020 8:28 AM

Two American astronauts boarded the International Space Station from a SpaceX capsule, marking the first-time humans have traveled to orbit on a commercially developed craft, forging a new era for NASA and visionary billionaire Elon Musk. The Dragon craft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the orbiting lab at 10:16 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, about 19 hours after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They entered the station at 1:22 p.m. after completing a series of arrival checklists.

Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment

Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment

What's Viral - Police officers knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 8:23 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

An outline of public transport measures under level 3

1 June 2020 7:31 AM

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased travelling under South Africa's level 3 lockdown. The first directive relates to inter-provincial travel, with the directive saying that those approved for such travel at level 3 are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June. In a separate directive, Mbalula indicated that some rail services will be allowed to operate during the level 3 lockdown.

Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.

Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.

Small Business Shoutout - Cachét Creative

29 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Jade Starkey Owner Cachét Creative

 

What's Viral - Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Level 3 Lockdown regulations explained

29 May 2020 7:55 AM

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the public on the regulations for alert level 3 which is set to come into effect on the 1st of June. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.  The final regulations will allow millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed.

To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

The Political Desk

29 May 2020 7:04 AM

With Phumla Williams newly appointed Director-General of Government Communication and Information Systems.

Successful dehorning projects during COVID19 lockdown

28 May 2020 9:38 AM

Rhino911 was requested by the Northwest Parks Board to run a secret initiative and assist in the trimming and Dehorning of Rhinos in Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The Rhino killings needed a proactive alternative to combat the slaughtering of Rhinos.  Nico Jacobs take us through why this mission was important and how they managed to complete the project during the lockdown?

Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.

Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

