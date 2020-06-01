NASA astronauts board International Space Station in historic SpaceX mission.

Two American astronauts boarded the International Space Station from a SpaceX capsule, marking the first-time humans have traveled to orbit on a commercially developed craft, forging a new era for NASA and visionary billionaire Elon Musk. The Dragon craft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the orbiting lab at 10:16 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, about 19 hours after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They entered the station at 1:22 p.m. after completing a series of arrival checklists.
Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment
Three years ago, today amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback
contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Today Amabhungane is publishing another seven kickback agreements, which shows the Guptas and Essa had negotiated R9-billion in kickbacks and not just from CSR but also from a second supplier: China North Rail (CNR). This means that at least two of the four suppliers in Transnet’s mammoth 1064 locomotive deal paid kickbacks to the Guptas and their associations.
Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.
The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased travelling under South Africa’s level 3 lockdown. The first directive relates to inter-provincial travel, with the directive saying that those approved for such travel at level 3 are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June. In a separate directive, Mbalula indicated that some rail services will be allowed to operate during the level 3 lockdown.
Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.
Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities and rapidly spread to metropolitan areas across rural and urban America, escalating in numbers and force as some demonstrators and law enforcement officers began to clash. The National Guard was mobilized. Buildings were burned and businesses looted. Civilians have been placed under curfew by government officials and fired upon with rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas by authorities in riot gear. Hundreds have been arrested.
Bongani joined by EWN Correspondent, Nadia Neophytou to give us the latest
Guest: Jade Starkey Owner Cachét Creative
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the public on the regulations for alert level 3 which is set to come into effect on the 1st of June. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. The final regulations will allow millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed.
To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola
With Phumla Williams newly appointed Director-General of Government Communication and Information Systems.
Rhino911 was requested by the Northwest Parks Board to run a secret initiative and assist in the trimming and Dehorning of Rhinos in Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The Rhino killings needed a proactive alternative to combat the slaughtering of Rhinos. Nico Jacobs take us through why this mission was important and how they managed to complete the project during the lockdown?
Bongani joined by Nico Jacobs, founder of Rhino.