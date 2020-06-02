Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities and rapidly spread to metropolitan areas across rural and urban America, escalating in numbers and force as some demonstrators and law enforcement officers began to clash. The National Guard was mobilized. Buildings were burned and businesses looted. Civilians have been placed under curfew by government officials and fired upon with rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas by authorities in riot gear. Hundreds have been arrested.



Bongani joined by EWN Correspondent, Nadia Neophytou to give us the latest

