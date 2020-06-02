Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase The Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre. 2 June 2020 8:41 AM
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security' AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank. 2 June 2020 7:33 AM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

It is alleged that gangs in the Western Cape are opening security companies as a front to get firearms. Just recently illegal security practitioners were brought to book in a joint operation with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and the SAPS. Criminologist Guy Lamb explains how historically, private security businesses, particularly the more informal and fly-by-night companies, were a key source of firearms that were diverted into the criminal sector. Lamb joins us to tell us more...Bongani speaks to Professor Guy Lamb, Criminologist Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.



What's Viral - Racism isn't born it is taught

2 June 2020 8:01 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Locorruption reloaded: We reveal Gupta kickback contracts worth R9bn

1 June 2020 9:27 AM

Three years ago, today amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback

contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Today Amabhungane is publishing another seven kickback agreements, which shows the Guptas and Essa had negotiated R9-billion in kickbacks and not just from CSR but also from a second supplier: China North Rail (CNR). This means that at least two of the four suppliers in Transnet’s mammoth 1064 locomotive deal paid kickbacks to the Guptas and their associations.

Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.

NASA astronauts board International Space Station in historic SpaceX mission.

1 June 2020 8:28 AM

Two American astronauts boarded the International Space Station from a SpaceX capsule, marking the first-time humans have traveled to orbit on a commercially developed craft, forging a new era for NASA and visionary billionaire Elon Musk. The Dragon craft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the orbiting lab at 10:16 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, about 19 hours after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They entered the station at 1:22 p.m. after completing a series of arrival checklists.

Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment

What's Viral - Police officers knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 8:23 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

An outline of public transport measures under level 3

1 June 2020 7:31 AM

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased travelling under South Africa’s level 3 lockdown. The first directive relates to inter-provincial travel, with the directive saying that those approved for such travel at level 3 are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June. In a separate directive, Mbalula indicated that some rail services will be allowed to operate during the level 3 lockdown.

Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.

George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

1 June 2020 7:19 AM

Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities and rapidly spread to metropolitan areas across rural and urban America, escalating in numbers and force as some demonstrators and law enforcement officers began to clash. The National Guard was mobilized. Buildings were burned and businesses looted. Civilians have been placed under curfew by government officials and fired upon with rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas by authorities in riot gear. Hundreds have been arrested.

Bongani joined by EWN Correspondent, Nadia Neophytou to give us the latest

Small Business Shoutout - Cachét Creative

29 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Jade Starkey Owner Cachét Creative

 

What's Viral - Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Level 3 Lockdown regulations explained

29 May 2020 7:55 AM

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the public on the regulations for alert level 3 which is set to come into effect on the 1st of June. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.  The final regulations will allow millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed.

To make sense of the changes, Bongani joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase

Politics

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

Politics

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

Local

Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein

2 June 2020 10:19 AM

KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

2 June 2020 10:09 AM

Hundreds of SA journos lost their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown – report

2 June 2020 9:53 AM

