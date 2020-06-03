George Floyd protests spread nationwide in the U.S

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Show Opener
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Child Protection Week 2020: Protecting children during COVID-19 and the lockdown Joanne Joseph speaks to University of Cape Town's Children's Institute senior researcher Lucy Jamieson. 3 June 2020 5:41 PM
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase' The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers. 3 June 2020 4:33 PM
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning. 3 June 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
George Floyd protests spread nationwide in the U.S

George Floyd protests spread nationwide in the U.S

Thousands of protesters from across the United States continue to take to the streets to decry police brutality following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, on May 25. National Guard troops, a component of the US Army, have been deployed in at least 23 states to handle the protests.

Bongani joined by Nadia Neophytou Eyewitness U.S Correspondent



More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The death of George Floyd and the right to protest

3 June 2020 9:45 AM

Bongani speaks to Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations President.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Teacher welcome back to Grade 7 #SuperheroesWearMasks

3 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional says High Court

3 June 2020 7:31 AM

The alert level 3 and alert level 4 lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional by the Gauteng High Court. The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, meaning that the level 3 regulations remain in effect for now. The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations. The court action was brought by was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network, according to The Citizen, and related to certain regulations that were put forward where rationality was questioned.

Bongani joined by Reyno De Beer, Liberty Fighters Network President and John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Leader

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

2 June 2020 8:31 AM

It is alleged that gangs in the Western Cape are opening security companies as a front to get firearms. Just recently illegal security practitioners were brought to book in a joint operation with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and the SAPS. Criminologist Guy Lamb explains how historically, private security businesses, particularly the more informal and fly-by-night companies, were a key source of firearms that were diverted into the criminal sector. Lamb joins us to tell us more...Bongani speaks to Professor Guy Lamb, Criminologist Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Racism isn’t born it is taught

2 June 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Locorruption reloaded: We reveal Gupta kickback contracts worth R9bn

1 June 2020 9:27 AM

Three years ago, today amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback

contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Today Amabhungane is publishing another seven kickback agreements, which shows the Guptas and Essa had negotiated R9-billion in kickbacks and not just from CSR but also from a second supplier: China North Rail (CNR). This means that at least two of the four suppliers in Transnet’s mammoth 1064 locomotive deal paid kickbacks to the Guptas and their associations.

Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NASA astronauts board International Space Station in historic SpaceX mission.

1 June 2020 8:28 AM

Two American astronauts boarded the International Space Station from a SpaceX capsule, marking the first-time humans have traveled to orbit on a commercially developed craft, forging a new era for NASA and visionary billionaire Elon Musk. The Dragon craft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the orbiting lab at 10:16 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, about 19 hours after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They entered the station at 1:22 p.m. after completing a series of arrival checklists.

Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Police officers knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 8:23 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An outline of public transport measures under level 3

1 June 2020 7:31 AM

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased travelling under South Africa’s level 3 lockdown. The first directive relates to inter-provincial travel, with the directive saying that those approved for such travel at level 3 are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June. In a separate directive, Mbalula indicated that some rail services will be allowed to operate during the level 3 lockdown.

Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

EWN Highlights

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA