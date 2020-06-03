What’s Viral - Teacher welcome back to Grade 7 #SuperheroesWearMasks

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations President.
The alert level 3 and alert level 4 lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional by the Gauteng High Court. The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, meaning that the level 3 regulations remain in effect for now. The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations. The court action was brought by was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network, according to The Citizen, and related to certain regulations that were put forward where rationality was questioned.
Bongani joined by Reyno De Beer, Liberty Fighters Network President and John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Leader
Thousands of protesters from across the United States continue to take to the streets to decry police brutality following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, on May 25. National Guard troops, a component of the US Army, have been deployed in at least 23 states to handle the protests.
Bongani joined by Nadia Neophytou Eyewitness U.S Correspondent
It is alleged that gangs in the Western Cape are opening security companies as a front to get firearms. Just recently illegal security practitioners were brought to book in a joint operation with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and the SAPS. Criminologist Guy Lamb explains how historically, private security businesses, particularly the more informal and fly-by-night companies, were a key source of firearms that were diverted into the criminal sector. Lamb joins us to tell us more...Bongani speaks to Professor Guy Lamb, Criminologist Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.
Three years ago, today amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback
contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Today Amabhungane is publishing another seven kickback agreements, which shows the Guptas and Essa had negotiated R9-billion in kickbacks and not just from CSR but also from a second supplier: China North Rail (CNR). This means that at least two of the four suppliers in Transnet’s mammoth 1064 locomotive deal paid kickbacks to the Guptas and their associations.
Bongani joined by Stefaans Brümmer, amaBhungane journalist.
Two American astronauts boarded the International Space Station from a SpaceX capsule, marking the first-time humans have traveled to orbit on a commercially developed craft, forging a new era for NASA and visionary billionaire Elon Musk. The Dragon craft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the orbiting lab at 10:16 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, about 19 hours after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They entered the station at 1:22 p.m. after completing a series of arrival checklists.
Bongani joined by Astrophysicist, Prof Leeuw to tell us about the significance of this moment
The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased travelling under South Africa’s level 3 lockdown. The first directive relates to inter-provincial travel, with the directive saying that those approved for such travel at level 3 are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June. In a separate directive, Mbalula indicated that some rail services will be allowed to operate during the level 3 lockdown.
Bongani joined by Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister.