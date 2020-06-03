The death of George Floyd and the right to protest

The alert level 3 and alert level 4 lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional by the Gauteng High Court. The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, meaning that the level 3 regulations remain in effect for now. The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations. The court action was brought by was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network, according to The Citizen, and related to certain regulations that were put forward where rationality was questioned.



Bongani joined by Reyno De Beer, Liberty Fighters Network President and John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Leader

