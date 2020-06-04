Does the justice system do enough to protect the rights of children victims?

During this Child Protection week Women and Men Against Child Abuse have chosen to focus on strengthening the criminal justice system, enhancing policies and ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence.
Children experience violence in all settings from the privacy of their homes to their neighbourhoods and from communities to their schools. Despite severe under-reporting, there are 51 cases of child sexual victimisation per day.
UNICEF research has found that over a third (35.4%) of young people have been the victim of sexual violence at some point in their lives. What cannot be denied is that our country is facing a pandemic of violence against women and children. Courts need to do more; the justice system needs to change and
Luke Lamprecht tells us why Advocacy Manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Most of the during South Africa’s Lockdown has been on the physical aspects of Covid-19. But the psychological aspect of the pandemic is equally important with many experiencing anxiety, depressions, insomnia, and weird dreams. Clinical Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs takes us through the various psychological challenges people are experiencing during the COVID19 lockdown and how we can cope during this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The department of public works has defended its controversial decision to issue a R37m tender for the construction of a fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. The fence was built by little known Caledon River Properties trading as Magwa Construction, as part of the government’s efforts to seal SA’s borders and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille continues to stand by the decision made by her department and joins us on the line to discuss how they briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.
Bongani speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chairperso.
The alert level 3 and alert level 4 lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional by the Gauteng High Court. The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, meaning that the level 3 regulations remain in effect for now. The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations. The court action was brought by was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network, according to The Citizen, and related to certain regulations that were put forward where rationality was questioned.
Bongani joined by Reyno De Beer, Liberty Fighters Network President and John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Leader
Thousands of protesters from across the United States continue to take to the streets to decry police brutality following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, on May 25. National Guard troops, a component of the US Army, have been deployed in at least 23 states to handle the protests.
Bongani joined by Nadia Neophytou Eyewitness U.S Correspondent
It is alleged that gangs in the Western Cape are opening security companies as a front to get firearms. Just recently illegal security practitioners were brought to book in a joint operation with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and the SAPS. Criminologist Guy Lamb explains how historically, private security businesses, particularly the more informal and fly-by-night companies, were a key source of firearms that were diverted into the criminal sector. Lamb joins us to tell us more...Bongani speaks to Professor Guy Lamb, Criminologist Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
