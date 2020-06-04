What’s Viral - Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral - Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back

What's Viral - Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.



Psychological challenges experienced during lockdown period

4 June 2020 9:11 AM

Most of the during South Africa’s Lockdown has been on the physical aspects of Covid-19. But the psychological aspect of the pandemic is equally important with many experiencing anxiety, depressions, insomnia, and weird dreams. Clinical Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs takes us through the various psychological challenges people are experiencing during the COVID19 lockdown and how we can cope during this time.

Scopa outraged as public works boss insists R37m Beitbridge fence is fit for purpose.

4 June 2020 8:51 AM

The department of public works has defended its controversial decision to issue a R37m tender for the construction of a fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. The fence was built by little known Caledon River Properties trading as Magwa Construction, as part of the government’s efforts to seal SA’s borders and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille continues to stand by the decision made by her department and joins us on the line to discuss how they briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

Bongani speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chairperso.

Does the justice system do enough to protect the rights of children victims?

4 June 2020 8:06 AM

During this Child Protection week Women and Men Against Child Abuse have chosen to focus on strengthening the criminal justice system, enhancing policies and ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence.

Children experience violence in all settings from the privacy of their homes to their neighbourhoods and from communities to their schools. Despite severe under-reporting, there are 51 cases of child sexual victimisation per day.

UNICEF research has found that over a third (35.4%) of young people have been the victim of sexual violence at some point in their lives. What cannot be denied is that our country is facing a pandemic of violence against women and children. Courts need to do more; the justice system needs to change and

Luke Lamprecht tells us why Advocacy Manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse

The death of George Floyd and the right to protest

3 June 2020 9:45 AM

Bongani speaks to Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations President.

What’s Viral - Teacher welcome back to Grade 7 #SuperheroesWearMasks

3 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

SA lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional says High Court

3 June 2020 7:31 AM

The alert level 3 and alert level 4 lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional by the Gauteng High Court. The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, meaning that the level 3 regulations remain in effect for now. The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations. The court action was brought by was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network, according to The Citizen, and related to certain regulations that were put forward where rationality was questioned.

Bongani joined by Reyno De Beer, Liberty Fighters Network President and John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Leader

George Floyd protests spread nationwide in the U.S

3 June 2020 7:09 AM

Thousands of protesters from across the United States continue to take to the streets to decry police brutality following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, on May 25. National Guard troops, a component of the US Army, have been deployed in at least 23 states to handle the protests.

Bongani joined by Nadia Neophytou Eyewitness U.S Correspondent

Cape gangs start security firms to gain access to guns

2 June 2020 8:31 AM

It is alleged that gangs in the Western Cape are opening security companies as a front to get firearms. Just recently illegal security practitioners were brought to book in a joint operation with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and the SAPS. Criminologist Guy Lamb explains how historically, private security businesses, particularly the more informal and fly-by-night companies, were a key source of firearms that were diverted into the criminal sector. Lamb joins us to tell us more...Bongani speaks to Professor Guy Lamb, Criminologist Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.

What’s Viral - Racism isn’t born it is taught

2 June 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Politics

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

