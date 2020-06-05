Madonsela challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 rules in profound open letter

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Madonsela challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 rules in profound open letter

Madonsela challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 rules in profound open letter

5 June 2020 7:48 AM

Adv. Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has added a strong voice to a growing number of people questioning the constitutionality of the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Her profound and thought-provoking sentiments are expressed with grace and respect in the letter in which she references from the French classic The Little Prince – the cover of which coincidentally looks much like a depiction of the novel coronavirus.

She joins us on the line to tell us why it was important to pen this open letter to the President


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Faith leaders hold silent protests against police brutality

8 June 2020 11:22 AM

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others. The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of responsibility for Khosa's death.

Bongani joined by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, SACC's general-secretary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Funny Covid moment

8 June 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role SARB has played during the COVID19 pandemic

8 June 2020 7:41 AM

South Africa's economy is unlikely to go back to normal in the next two to three years and the meaning of "normal" is also up for interpretation, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said. Kganyago has stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic produced a "tricky" environment where policymaking had become very complex. The world economy will not be the same again.

The South African economy will not be either. He states that it is still unclear how many years it will take to return to a "post-Covid economy”. Rather, it will be more useful to learn to manage the changing circumstances. 

Bongani joined by Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC launches black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

5 June 2020 8:40 AM

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will today, launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.

The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world including South Africa.

Pule Mbae, ANC Spokesperson joins us on the line to tell us more about the campaign and we also give our listeners an opportunity to call in and weigh in on matters they want to discuss with the governing party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

5 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological challenges experienced during lockdown period

4 June 2020 9:11 AM

Most of the during South Africa’s Lockdown has been on the physical aspects of Covid-19. But the psychological aspect of the pandemic is equally important with many experiencing anxiety, depressions, insomnia, and weird dreams. Clinical Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs takes us through the various psychological challenges people are experiencing during the COVID19 lockdown and how we can cope during this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scopa outraged as public works boss insists R37m Beitbridge fence is fit for purpose.

4 June 2020 8:51 AM

The department of public works has defended its controversial decision to issue a R37m tender for the construction of a fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. The fence was built by little known Caledon River Properties trading as Magwa Construction, as part of the government’s efforts to seal SA’s borders and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille continues to stand by the decision made by her department and joins us on the line to discuss how they briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

Bongani speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chairperso.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back

4 June 2020 8:12 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does the justice system do enough to protect the rights of children victims?

4 June 2020 8:06 AM

During this Child Protection week Women and Men Against Child Abuse have chosen to focus on strengthening the criminal justice system, enhancing policies and ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence.

Children experience violence in all settings from the privacy of their homes to their neighbourhoods and from communities to their schools. Despite severe under-reporting, there are 51 cases of child sexual victimisation per day.

UNICEF research has found that over a third (35.4%) of young people have been the victim of sexual violence at some point in their lives. What cannot be denied is that our country is facing a pandemic of violence against women and children. Courts need to do more; the justice system needs to change and

Luke Lamprecht tells us why Advocacy Manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Local

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA