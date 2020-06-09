Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

There are reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms. Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales. However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients. Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital joins us on the line to tell us the impact the unbanning of alcohol has had on Trauma units in hospitals.
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned trauma units that their brief respite is now over as the sale of alcohol began under level three of the lockdown. Trauma specialists said that during the first two months of lockdown, trauma admissions dropped by 70% at hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those declines, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are now being dramatically reversed. Professor Charles Parry discusses how the unbanning has caused a severe impact on South Africa’s health care sector.
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others. The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of responsibility for Khosa's death.
Bongani joined by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, SACC's general-secretary.
South Africa's economy is unlikely to go back to normal in the next two to three years and the meaning of "normal" is also up for interpretation, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said. Kganyago has stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic produced a "tricky" environment where policymaking had become very complex. The world economy will not be the same again.
The South African economy will not be either. He states that it is still unclear how many years it will take to return to a "post-Covid economy”. Rather, it will be more useful to learn to manage the changing circumstances.
Bongani joined by Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will today, launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.
The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world including South Africa.
Pule Mbae, ANC Spokesperson joins us on the line to tell us more about the campaign and we also give our listeners an opportunity to call in and weigh in on matters they want to discuss with the governing party.
Adv. Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has added a strong voice to a growing number of people questioning the constitutionality of the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Her profound and thought-provoking sentiments are expressed with grace and respect in the letter in which she references from the French classic The Little Prince – the cover of which coincidentally looks much like a depiction of the novel coronavirus.
She joins us on the line to tell us why it was important to pen this open letter to the President
Most of the during South Africa’s Lockdown has been on the physical aspects of Covid-19. But the psychological aspect of the pandemic is equally important with many experiencing anxiety, depressions, insomnia, and weird dreams. Clinical Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs takes us through the various psychological challenges people are experiencing during the COVID19 lockdown and how we can cope during this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The department of public works has defended its controversial decision to issue a R37m tender for the construction of a fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. The fence was built by little known Caledon River Properties trading as Magwa Construction, as part of the government’s efforts to seal SA’s borders and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille continues to stand by the decision made by her department and joins us on the line to discuss how they briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.
Bongani speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chairperso.