Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: One killed in Durban CBD building collapse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
[Right Of Reply] DA alleges government's refusal for chartered flights to land for the repatriation of South Africans stuck abroad
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 16:20
How Virgin Active gyms will change
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tsholo Kubekha, Commercial Director
Today at 16:52
Grocery costs have risen by 30% and impacting the poor badly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Julie Smith
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Bidvest to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO-designate at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Managing Remotely
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Goodman-Bhyat - Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080 There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059. 8 June 2020 8:55 PM
We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer The family Enock Mpianzi will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death. 8 June 2020 6:11 PM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

9 June 2020 7:31 AM

There are reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms. Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales. However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients. Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital joins us on the line to tell us the impact the unbanning of alcohol has had on Trauma units in hospitals.

 

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned trauma units that their brief respite is now over as the sale of alcohol began under level three of the lockdown. Trauma specialists said that during the first two months of lockdown, trauma admissions dropped by 70% at hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those declines, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are now being dramatically reversed. Professor Charles Parry discusses how the unbanning has caused a severe impact on South Africa’s health care sector.


What’s Viral

9 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Faith leaders hold silent protests against police brutality

8 June 2020 11:22 AM

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others. The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of responsibility for Khosa's death.

Bongani joined by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, SACC's general-secretary.

What’s Viral - Funny Covid moment

8 June 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

The role SARB has played during the COVID19 pandemic

8 June 2020 7:41 AM

South Africa's economy is unlikely to go back to normal in the next two to three years and the meaning of "normal" is also up for interpretation, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said. Kganyago has stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic produced a "tricky" environment where policymaking had become very complex. The world economy will not be the same again.

The South African economy will not be either. He states that it is still unclear how many years it will take to return to a "post-Covid economy”. Rather, it will be more useful to learn to manage the changing circumstances. 

Bongani joined by Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor

 

ANC launches black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

5 June 2020 8:40 AM

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will today, launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.

The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world including South Africa.

Pule Mbae, ANC Spokesperson joins us on the line to tell us more about the campaign and we also give our listeners an opportunity to call in and weigh in on matters they want to discuss with the governing party.

What’s Viral - Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

5 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.

Madonsela challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 rules in profound open letter

5 June 2020 7:48 AM

Adv. Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has added a strong voice to a growing number of people questioning the constitutionality of the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Her profound and thought-provoking sentiments are expressed with grace and respect in the letter in which she references from the French classic The Little Prince – the cover of which coincidentally looks much like a depiction of the novel coronavirus.

She joins us on the line to tell us why it was important to pen this open letter to the President

Psychological challenges experienced during lockdown period

4 June 2020 9:11 AM

Most of the during South Africa’s Lockdown has been on the physical aspects of Covid-19. But the psychological aspect of the pandemic is equally important with many experiencing anxiety, depressions, insomnia, and weird dreams. Clinical Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs takes us through the various psychological challenges people are experiencing during the COVID19 lockdown and how we can cope during this time.

Scopa outraged as public works boss insists R37m Beitbridge fence is fit for purpose.

4 June 2020 8:51 AM

The department of public works has defended its controversial decision to issue a R37m tender for the construction of a fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. The fence was built by little known Caledon River Properties trading as Magwa Construction, as part of the government’s efforts to seal SA’s borders and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille continues to stand by the decision made by her department and joins us on the line to discuss how they briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

Bongani speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chairperso.

SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer

Politics

'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'

Politics

Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents

Local

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, but China dismissive

9 June 2020 12:55 PM

Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

9 June 2020 12:06 PM

